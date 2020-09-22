The prosecutor’s office began an investigation into the rollover of a passenger bus in the Ulchsky district of the Khabarovsk Territory, reports TASS…

It is noted that the district prosecutor went to the scene of the accident.

Also, the check is carried out by the Investigative bodies of the RF IC in the Khabarovsk Territory. During the inspection, the circumstances of the incident will be established and an assessment is given to the actions of the management of the passenger motor transport company for the presence of signs of corpus delicti under Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (provision of services that do not meet the requirements for the safety of life and health of consumers), writes RIA News…

Let us remind you that an accident happened 24 km from Tsimmermanovka, Ulchi district. At the time of the accident, there were 45 people on the bus. It was reported that all passengers received injuries of varying severity. 13 victims with bruises and fractures were hospitalized in the Zimmermanovka hospital, four more people are in serious condition, they have craniocerebral and back injuries.