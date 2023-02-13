The trial against Genaro García Luna is approaching decisive moments. The Prosecutor’s Office gave a change of course by announcing that it is preparing the statement of a last star witness and that it will not call more people to court after next Monday or Tuesday. The turn of the US authorities changes everything that was planned: it cuts the times that were scheduled, shakes up the political debate and forces the parties to make important decisions. The final stretch of the interrogations is marked by two main unknowns: who will be the so-called ace up the sleeve of the prosecutors and what the former Secretary of Public Security will decide about the possibility of defending himself on the bench and responding to the accusations by himself.

“It’s his decision,” César de Castro, who is leading the defense, said in a brief interview outside New York’s Eastern District Court on Wednesday. De Castro explained that the legal team is analyzing what the strategy will be and implied that, even if he knew it, he was not going to advance anything to the media or his rivals. In the United States, it is rare for a defendant to testify in a criminal trial against him because he exposes him to questions from the Prosecutor’s Office and leaves him in a vulnerable position at the risk of committing perjury. However, another reading is that the defendant sees the possibility of speaking as an opportunity to tilt the jury in his favor and send the message that the authorities do not have a strong case. All in all, if García Luna testifies about him in court it would be a major surprise.

There have been no hearings on Thursday, Friday or the weekend. Behind the scenes there is a fight between the parties about what is going to be admitted as evidence and what topics the witnesses will be allowed to raise. In the scenario that García Luna testified, the defense wanted to limit the issues that prosecutors can ask. “Be careful what doors you want to open,” Judge Brian Cogan, who has final say as trial administrator, told them. Cogan has limited much of the material that the Prosecutor’s Office wanted to present to the court, such as voices that provide context on the war on drugs and general lines on drug trafficking because he has considered that some testimony was repetitive. The judge also restricted several materials about the defendant’s lavish lifestyle after leaving the civil service in 2012. That precipitated authorities to rule out several witnesses on their list and was interpreted by many in Mexico as a show of weakness in the case.

“In fact, it’s often a sign of strength, not weakness,” explains Daniel Richman, a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York and a Columbia University law professor. Richman points out that the prosecution almost always has to calibrate two issues in its strategy during a trial. On the one hand, he often faces pressure from judges to make the process go fast and not be tedious for jurors. “There are always tensions like this between the judge and the prosecutors,” he says. On the other, they have to present enough evidence to convince the jury. The academic alludes to a saying in English that is common among US prosecutors: thin to win [adelgaza para ganar]. “The idea is not to present a case that is too ‘fat’ because it can be boring for the jury. If you really want to convince them, you have to make a short, powerful case.”

Judge Brian Cogan listens to testimony at Garcia Luna’s trial in New York on January 23. JANE ROSENBERG (REUTERS)

Cogan’s restrictions on what evidence is admissible in court has also been controversial in Mexico. “It doesn’t matter so much whether it’s a high-profile case or not. Rather, it has to do with a complex set of rules for evidence that we have here that countries where there is no jury do not have,” Richman points out. The ex-prosecutor points out that in the US system, great care is taken about the information that is presented to the jury and how it can be interpreted by them. Testimony is intended to be credible and relevant, but the judge is very cautious about parts of the statements that may be confusing or distracting to jurors. There is a wide range of what can be asked in interrogations and cross-examinations, but the parties are also required to act in good faith and justify their questions. “Otherwise, you run the risk of presenting them with terribly misleading or false information,” explains the academic. On these rules, a lot of exceptions are discussed and each party seeks to obtain favorable rulings in the development of the trial.

Although many of the documents that detail this struggle are classified, other writings show that the Prosecutor’s Office wants the jury to see photographs of the wealth that García Luna amassed when he was still a civil servant. Part of those images have already been presented to the court, despite the objections of the former secretary’s lawyers. George Dietz, a Justice Department investigator, described Wednesday photos found on the defendant’s electronic devices, primarily from a residence he owned in Jiutepec, Morelos. The house has a swimming pool, a spacious backyard and is finished with a white facade and a tile roof. Héctor Javier Villarreal, former treasurer of Coahuila, remembered it as “a hacienda” and said that there was space for the helicopter that used to transport García Luna to land.

Other images that the Prosecutor’s Office wants to show in court are from the former secretary’s house in Jardines de la Montaña, an exclusive subdivision south of Mexico City. It also seeks to show photographs of various Ford Mustang cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles. Sergio Villarreal Barragan, The big one, declared that Arturo Beltrán Leyva gave García Luna one of those motorcycles and that from then on they had several meetings to negotiate protection for his criminal group in exchange for bribes. It is also intended to expose a painting that he ordered the defendant to paint, his collection of firearms and a restaurant. It was through a restaurant that the former official wanted to justify his application for US citizenship in 2019, from which the charge for making false statements follows. The prosecutors’ list of requests ends with the invitation and photos of his 50th birthday party, to show that the Jiutepec house continued to belong to him after 2012.

García Luna listens to the questioning of Iván Carrera, a DEA agent, on February 8.

Jane Rosenberg (EFE)

Each testimony allows the Prosecutor’s Office to open a door to present evidence. In this case, it is during Dietz’s statement that the prosecutors will seek to insinuate to the jury that García Luna had more assets and properties than his salary as an official could pay. Apart from questioning the origin of his wealth, they also want to present as evidence that García Luna downloaded court documents and followed Joaquín’s trials step by step El Chapo Guzmán and Édgar Veytia to argue that he was aware that he could be arrested. Agent Dietz will return to the stand on Monday to fulfill the task of being a means to present as much evidence as possible.

Immediately afterwards, the so-called “significant witness” is expected to be called, as the US authorities referred to him. The statements of the witnesses in the interrogations and cross-examinations have taken one or two days, so it is possible that the person that he declares to be the last shot of the Prosecutor’s Office, according to what has been seen in recent weeks.

“One of the hardest parts is when you call a cooperating witness to the stand,” Richman acknowledges. “The key is for the jurors to see him as he really is. Not as someone who suddenly became ‘good’, but as a person who is declaring under pressure, but in a truthful way”, he adds.

― And, normally, the last person you call to testify is your best witness?

– No, not necessarily. Sometimes prosecutors like to walk away with a bombshell, but other times they’re just looking to tie up a few loose ends.

―As someone who summarizes what others have said?

– If it can be. It may be something you need for your case or to have a stronger burden of proof, even if it’s not that interesting. Actually, it depends on many things.

When the Prosecutor’s Office closes, the ball will be on the side of the defense, which has anticipated that it has no intention of calling more witnesses and that it is only studying the fact that its client speaks. By the middle or end of next week, the parties are scheduled to give their closing arguments: the last chance they have to address the jury before the judge explains the verdict instructions and deliberates as long as necessary. There is no fixed term for them to decide whether or not García Luna is guilty of the five crimes charged against him: three for drug trafficking, one for organized crime and another for false statements.

Conspiracies and the aid workers’ dilemma

The most contentious issue in the trial has been the decision by prosecutors to base their case on the statements of cooperating and protected witnesses, including criminals and ex-convicts. The three accusations against García Luna for drug trafficking are included in what is known in the US legal system as “conspiracy.” For example, conspiracy for the international distribution of cocaine, the second charge against him. “In many countries that doesn’t exist, conspiracies are a very American crime,” Richman says. The academic explains that it is part of a very broad framework to bring to justice people who agree with others to commit a crime. He has to do with planning an illegal act and carrying it out, more or less like the mastermind of the crime.

In these types of charges, the testimonies of aid workers who participated in “the conspiracy” are very important, especially if it involves complex fabrics, such as the links that are sought to be demonstrated between García Luna and prominent drug traffickers. It starts with the idea that everyone involved played a different role and can elaborate on a specific part of that plan. Richman says that the way in which these types of crimes are tried to be proven varies a lot, but a lot of weight is usually given to what some members of the conspiracy declare. It also seeks to complement their statements with physical evidence: photos, documents or intercepted communications. “The authorities try to corroborate the testimony of the aid workers as much as they can, but there will always be things that are only known because the aid workers said them,” he adds.

This also explains, says the academic, why defense lawyers tend to attack cooperators with everything and why it is also a risk for prosecutors to call them to testify: few people know a criminal better than their accomplices. “You don’t always know what information the defense has to attack the cooperator, they don’t notify you where they are going and it is possible that the other side knows it better than you, because you start from the assumption that they were partners in a criminal enterprise,” he explains. he.

These testimonies are often obtained under the promise of benefits, such as reduced sentences or visas, although the final word rests with the judge. The US system uses these collaboration agreements to build high-profile cases, although the strategy is not without question. “We Americans realized that it is the only way to bring serious criminal cases to justice,” says Richman, and assures that other countries, such as Brazil or Japan, that resisted this type of strategy are now more open to these pacts. , especially to prosecute criminal organizations. “These are generally worthwhile deals, although they carry risks and it is important that juries, prosecutors and judges are aware of this and consider the credibility of various witnesses.”

