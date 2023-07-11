The Colombian politician Óscar Iván Zuluaga was very close to being president of the country in 2014 and this year he is closer to being in jail. The Attorney General’s Office has accused the presidential candidate of the uribista party, Centro Democrático, in the 2014 presidential elections, of various crimes: procedural fraud, illicit enrichment and false documents. The former candidate pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the institution of justice, the electoral campaign of Óscar Iván Zuluaga received in 2014 some 1.6 million dollars from the Odebrecht company: the multinational agreed to pay that sum to the publicist adviser of the campaign, the Brazilian Eduardo ‘Duda’ Mendoça. The suggestion to hire Mendoça, said the Prosecutor’s Office, came from Eleuberto Martorelli, president of Odebrecht in Colombia, in a meeting with Zuluaga in early 2014.

This money, whose origin would not be legal since foreign legal or natural persons are not allowed to finance presidential campaigns, was not officially reported to electoral authorities such as the Registry and the National Electoral Council (CNE), in 2014. And there was no record either. of the payment in 2017, when the CNE itself was carrying out an administrative investigation into possible illegal financing of the presidential campaign, which was archived.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Óscar Iván Zuluaga agreed with Odebrecht to pay ‘Duda’ Mendoça but decided to hide it from the authorities and from almost everyone who worked with him. Almost. The authority accused the son of the candidate, David Zuluaga, of procedural fraud, for knowing about these payments and not reporting them in 2017 to the CNE when it was investigating irregular financing. The son was manager of the presidential campaign in 2014 and, says the Prosecutor’s Office, although he did not know about the payment of the payment to Mendoça in 2014, he did know about it in 2017. David Zuluaga did not accept the fraud charges either. Both father and son will go to trial.

The Prosecutor handling this case, Andrés Palencia Fajardo, explained on several occasions that only two people knew, by March 2017, of this alleged agreement between the former candidate and Odebrecht. In addition to the son and manager of the campaign, Daniel García Arizabaleta, a politician from the Democratic Center who was former director of the National Institute of Roads (Invías) in the second government of former President Álvaro Uribe (2006-2010), also had knowledge. The latter took advantage of a principle of opportunity with the Prosecutor’s Office this year and testified against Zuluaga saying that the former candidate knew of the illegal contributions to the campaign by Odebrecht.

“The Prosecutor’s Office has evidence that you, Mr. Zuluaga Escobar, who personally was in charge of negotiating the price of advertising services with Mr. Duda Mendoça, marginalized the other members of the campaign from that negotiation,” the Prosecutor said about the alleged maneuver of the ex-candidate to hide illicit money from almost everyone around him. The son only knew of a payment of 1.5 million dollars to the publicist, but with money from the campaign, but he did not know of the hidden additional payment that Odebrecht made directly. “As a statesman that you were, represented in the positions that you held as a councilor, as a mayor, as a senator, as a Minister [de Hacienda]knew the electoral laws, and therefore knew that contributions from foreign companies were constitutionally and legally prohibited,” added the prosecutor against the former candidate.

The Prosecutor’s statement, by focusing on the father, the son and Daniel García, does not indicate for now the responsibility of other politicians from the Democratic Center, the party founded by Álvaro Uribe in 2013 and who endorsed Zuluaga’s candidacy in 2014. La semana Last time, when it became known that the Prosecutor’s Office would charge the former candidate, Zuluaga resigned from the party and Álvaro Uribe regretted the investigation. “It is not enough that Óscar Iván Zuluaga has resigned or that the party leaders express their sadness at what has come to light,” Sandra Martínez, director in charge of the Transparencia por Colombia corporation, told EL PAÍS. “The party is co-responsible for auditing and monitoring the financing of the campaigns it endorses,” she added to demand clearer actions from the National Electoral Council regarding the responsibility of political parties.

For now, the main responsibility is charged, judicially, by former candidate Óscar Iván Zuluaga. However, politically, with this scandal a few months before the local elections in October, the Democratic Center is wounded: one more of former President Álvaro Uribe’s bishops will spend this election season answering to justice.

