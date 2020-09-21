Relatives of Javier Ordóñez carry his coffin during his burial this Wednesday in Bogotá. Fernando Vergara / AP

The death of Javier Ordóñez in police custody in Bogotá, the episode of brutality that triggered public anger against the public force, begins to lead to criminal consequences. After the multiple protests, peaceful and violent, that left at least 13 civilians dead last week in the Colombian capital and the neighboring municipality of Soacha, the authorities captured on Thursday the two uniformed men who detained Ordóñez, subjected him to incessant discharges He was taken to an Immediate Action Command (CAI) where he was beaten before arriving without vital signs at a nearby clinic.

The prosecution announced early on Friday that it will charge patrolmen Harby Rodríguez and Juan Camilo Lloreda with the crimes of torture and aggravated homicide, the most recent in a series of measures in the vertigo days that have shaken Bogotá. The Attorney General’s Office had already summoned them to a disciplinary trial for arbitrary and unjust acts and homicide, the military criminal justice had renounced to take the case considering that it did not correspond to an act of service and the prosecution decided from the outset to prioritize it. The Defense Ministry has also suspended another five uniformed officers to investigate whether they were responsible “by action or omission.”

“Some policemen killed a Colombian citizen, disgraced the uniform, violated the rules of ethical behavior, ignored the entire training effort of the institution,” said Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo himself, during a debate in Congress at the who reiterated his apology for the agents’ actions in that episode. The Government, however, has made a closed defense of the police as an institution in the framework of the protests, and defended that the responsibility of the crimes perpetrated by uniformed men in those confusing days – with more than 70 citizens injured by firearms – it must be individualized. President Iván Duque himself visited a CAI on Tuesday and photographed himself wearing a police jacket in some images that earned him a barrage of criticism for ignoring the victims of abuse.

The video of the moment, last Wednesday, September 9, in which the two patrolmen repeatedly unload their pistols taser against Ordóñez in the Engativá area, in the west of Bogotá, flooded social networks and shocked the country. In the images, the agents kneel on top of the engineer and lawyer, father of two children, similar to the episode of the death of George Floyd in the United States. For more than two minutes, several people record the scene, in which Ordóñez is heard pleading with them to stop. “I’m drowning,” he says, agitated, amidst the electroshock. “He is telling them that, please, we are recording them,” the witnesses warn the patrolmen, who do not stop until more uniformed men arrive to take Ordóñez and one of his friends to a nearby CAI.

These images, which unleashed two tense days of protests and clashes between police officers and protesters, are just one part of the attacks that apparently caused Ordóñez’s death. Unlike previous occasions, the prosecution has alleged that the autopsy of the body has legal reserve and will not be revealed for now, but both the family lawyer and several press versions speak of multiple fractures and blows that point to a ferocious beating.

“They handcuff Javier and me, they put us in a National Police van, and inside that van continues the torture of my friend Javier,” says Wilder Salazar, Ordóñez’s friend who is considered the key witness in the case. in a video testimony released this week in Congress. “They quickly transferred us to the CAI of Villa Luz (…) there they continue to beat him, push him and throw him to the ground. He was already handcuffed, he was totally immobilized, he could do absolutely nothing, ”he continues. “And they throw him at my feet, handcuffed, they continue to physically and verbally attack him. Javier hardly complained anymore, he spoke very little and I could hear that he had a lot of difficulty breathing, ”he says about the moments before he was transferred to the clinic.

In the 48 hours of chaos and riots unleashed by the death of Ordóñez, which was primarily targeted by the Bogotá CAIs, the mayor’s office documented 119 complaints of police abuse. The mayor, Claudia López, gave President Duque and the attorney general, Fernando Carrillo, an hour and a half of videos as evidence that several police officers fired indiscriminately at citizens. The Executive, which denounces the infiltration of criminal organizations in the protests, has highlighted the vandalism against more than fifty police installations and the injuries of two hundred uniformed personnel.

The excessive use of force and police abuses have broken into the public debate in Colombia since the wave of demonstrations against the government at the end of last year, convened around several days of the so-called national strike. During those protests, a shot from the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (Esmad) of the police killed Dilan Cruz, a young protester who became a symbol, during a peaceful march in the center of Bogotá. After a semester during which social mobilization was relegated by the coronavirus pandemic, the National Unemployment Committee, made up of unions and student movements, called a new day to protest against police brutality next Monday.