The mayor of New York, Democrat Eric Adams, has been officially accused this Thursday by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, which has been investigating him since 2021, with five counts of bribery, fraud and collecting donations from foreign businessmen and at least one Turkish government official. to fund his mayoral campaign in 2021, the year the FBI investigation into those contacts began. In exchange for those contributions, Adams allegedly expedited the granting of permits for the new headquarters of the Turkish consulate in New York, among other favors.

For a decade, Adams sought and accepted “valuable improper benefits,” such as luxury international travel, from foreign businessmen and a senior Turkish official “who sought to gain influence over him,” reads the indictment published by the CNN. Indeed, Adams’ pressure on the city’s Fire Department expedited the permit and granting of the certificate of occupancy for the consulate, a brand new skyscraper over which suspicion of several security failures loomed, the indictment states. In short, Adams accepted in 2018, when he announced his aspirations for mayor, illegal contributions to his campaign through ghost donors – such as an unknown Turkish university with a campus in Washington – and foreign agents, the accusation has determined after months of investigation by the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office, in the hands of the FBI. The accusation of Adams as a “foreign agent” echoes that of veteran Democratic senator Robert Menendez, who was found guilty in July of 16 similar crimes, including receiving money from Egypt in exchange for favored treatment.

The accusation was unsealed today in the federal court for the southern district of New York, in Manhattan, just a few steps from the mayor’s office and the official residence of the councilman, which FBI agents searched this morning and where they confiscated his mobile. The charge sheet makes Adams, who before becoming mayor was a New York State senator and police captain, the first city councilor to be charged while in office. Adams has promised that he will defend himself and asked New Yorkers to wait to hear his version of events before judging him politically, when there are just a few months left before the next municipal elections, in which he was going to run. The Democrat, who became mayor in January 2022 with a proclamation of law and order, has assured that he has no intention of resigning and his lawyer has confirmed that he is collaborating with justice. In fact, after the newspaper The New York Times anticipated the imminence of federal charges on Wednesday night, he released a recording in which he claimed his innocence and stated that defending New Yorkers would “always” make him a “target.” Adams called the charges “completely false, based on lies.”

The crimes of which he is accused were presented shortly after federal prosecutors demanded that the mayor’s office reveal all communications maintained by the Adams Administration, from today supposed “foreign agent”, with Turkey and five other countries. The indictment culminates a few turbulent weeks in the municipal government, with a series of resignations of high-ranking officials—all of them close to Adams, old and loyal comrades, some of them in the police department—who were also investigated for corruption in at least four independent investigations. .

In a press conference after the charges were filed, prosecutor Damian Williams described Adams’ conduct as a “serious breach of public trust.” The stain of the Democratic politician’s accusation threatens to also reach his party, and for no other reason than the Democratic congresswoman for New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had come forward this Wednesday to ask for his immediate resignation. Ocasio-Cortez, from the progressive faction, and Adams, a centrist Democrat, with hardly any political color and a marked personalist profile, have never hidden their differences, but the judicial abyss that Adams faces has pushed the Democrats of the State of New York to establish, or at least try to, a firewall in the final stretch of the November election campaign.

Adams, a kind of loose verse in the Democratic Party, very prone to coups d’état and bombastic initiatives that were soon subsumed into nothing—his security plans for the city’s subway, for example, or the signing of friendly robots as urban patrols—came to the mayor’s office with the challenge of revitalizing the city’s economy after the coronavirus pandemic, although his ambitious plans have been slowed down by issues such as citizen insecurity, which he once claimed to be capable of. to defeat, or the migration crisis, due to the arrival of tens of thousands of migrants from the border to the city. The criticism received for the militarization of the suburban, his attempt to lock homeless people with mental problems in psychiatric hospitals against their will or the black hole in the municipal coffers have been setbacks during his mandate, but nothing comparable to the fact of becoming the first mayor of New York charged.