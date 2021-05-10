The Vox candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Rocío Monasterio and the leader of the formation, Santiago Abascal, on April 28 in Valdemoro (Madrid). Victor Sainz

The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office has sued Rocío Monasterio, the leader of Vox in this autonomous community, for falsehood in a public document, according to sources from the public prosecutor’s office. It is a case revealed by EL PAÍS in November 2019 and that was later taken by Más Madrid to court. It was this complaint, filed in March 2020, that motivated the investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office and, finally, more than a year later, the presentation of the complaint. The far-right leader, a candidate for her party in the last regional elections in Madrid, used a false visa from the Madrid Surveyors Association several times in the procedures she carried out at the City Council in 2005, 2011 and 2016 for the reform of a premises that I wanted to turn into loft in the Lavapiés neighborhood, which he never achieved. The property was owned by the actor and television presenter Arturo Valls, who ended up denouncing her for breach of contract, in a different case that will come to trial next July. The last procedure he did in 2016, which has not prescribed, has been the one that ended up in the Prosecutor’s Office. Monasterio, being a regional deputy, is registered and it will be the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid who will take the case.

Monastery case

Monastery resorted to a cut and paste of an authentic stamp from a previous work. She did it because she did not have the title of architect, as this newspaper revealed, although she opened a study in her name and was presented as such, also in magazines and publications, for seven years. He actually finished his degree in 2009. However, in that period, when he bought premises that he later sold as lofts Although they did not have a residence permit, she also inscribed her name on plans and documents without being an architect. In the same way, together with her husband, the spokesperson for Vox in Congress, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, undertook numerous works without a license, although everything has prescribed.

Plan of the project of a ‘loft’ in Madrid, endorsed in 2005 by the Monasterio studio and where she herself signs in handwriting. The College of Surveyors found that the entity’s seal is not authentic.

In this case, Monastery hired an old colleague from the university, attached to the College of Surveyors, in its study. He did his work and registered the project at his professional college in 2005. Then he stopped collaborating with Monasterio. However, the current leader of Vox, continued to use a copy of that seal in other documents in the following years, without her knowing. In fact, he discovered it when he saw a reproduction of the project plans published in EL PAÍS. Subsequently, the Association of Surveyors confirmed that it was a tampered stamp. The school collated the documents, seven in total, and verified that they were not registered in their files, they only had a first original stamp copied and pasted on top. With this trick, politics saved having to hire other professionals to endorse plans and avoided new procedures. Both the Association of Surveyors and this professional later joined the More Madrid complaint.

In reality, when Monasterio presented the papers in 2016, the City Council detected that they were not correct, as recognized by the Urban Development delegate, Mariano Fuentes, from Ciudadanos, in January 2020, but did not initiate any procedure. He simply denied the request. Fuentes confirmed that the entire work was totally illegal because it was never granted a license and the project “was initially invalid.” Regarding this and the other cases with administrative irregularities in Monasterio and Espinosa de los Monteros, he also pointed out “the modus operandi of the different files reviewed, where the owners of the actions and their technicians took advantage of the ineffectiveness of the public Administration to carry out actions not covered by an urban planning license ”.

Monasterio, which did not want to make a statement to this newspaper in 2019, then reacted on Twitter after the complaint. In his opinion, he did not commit an irregularity: “In 2016, providing the City Council with copies of a file from 15 years ago is not falsifying a visa. It is to comply with what they ask of you. To falsify it would be to contribute something different. All this I tell you with affection … progress! ”.

Complaint filed by the College of Architects

The Madrid College of Architects (COAM) filed a complaint for intrusion against Monastery on the grounds that it could not investigate its activities before 2009 because, precisely, it was not a collegiate until that year. However, the dean, Belén Hermida, later admitted that the behavior of the Vox leader was irregular. He said that signing a plan telling a client that he is an architect is comparable to “a doctor who signs when he is not certified or is not registered, or when a lawyer practices without having the corresponding degree.” “It is an irregularity, of course, it is nothing else. Of course. I believe that this has not been questioned at any time ”, he added.

For José Manuel Calvo, the councilor who filed the complaint with Marta Higueras, although both have left Más Madrid and are now independent, it is “good news.” “This is the way to fight the extreme right, prosecute their alleged crimes and go all the way in court. We did a meticulous and rigorous job investigating the possible irregularities of Monasterio, and we hope that it will serve to hold him accountable for his responsibilities, something that no candidate was able to remind him of and discuss with him during the campaign ”, he underlines. He believes that the actions of the Prosecutor’s Office “remind us once again that the right investigated in court is once again ruling in Madrid and we must work to get it out of there.”

For Más Madrid, the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office is “good news” and highlights that the indications “of an irregular practice were clear, despite the lack of political will of the Community and City Council to study the matter and learn the truth.” The formation said they trust that the judicial case will be reached until the end and that responsibilities will be assumed from the political sphere.

EL PAÍS has published 18 cases of works by Monastery and Espinosa with anomalies. They did 14 works in premises, transformed into housing without the corresponding license, and in four cases the name or signature of the Monastery appears on plans or construction documents before having the title of architect. In the case that has reached the courts, Más Madrid’s complaint framed the possible crimes in articles 390 and following of the Penal Code: “alter a document in any of its essential elements or requirements”, “simulate a document in all or in part, in a way that misleads about its authenticity ”and“ assumes in an act the intervention of people who have not had it ”. And article 392.1 concludes: “The individual who commits any of the described falsehoods in a public, official or commercial document (…), will be punished with imprisonment from six months to three years and a fine of six to twelve months. ”.

