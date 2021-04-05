The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, this Monday upon his arrival at the Jerusalem court that is trying him for corruption. POOL / Reuters

The political news was shown this Monday in Jerusalem as in a two-track circus. In one, the acting prime minister, the conservative Benjamin Netanyahu, sat in the dock at the resumption of his corruption trial following the March 23 election, the fourth legislative in two years. In the other, the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, convened at the same time the Likud, the party of the Chief Executive, at the beginning of the consultations for the formation of a Government, which will be complex given the inconclusive result of The elections.

At the Jerusalem district courthouse on Saladino Street, in the eastern part of the city that has been under Israeli occupation since 1967, prosecutor Liat Ben Ari charged the leader who has been at the helm of power in Israel for 15 years. Executive of “having used his power illegitimately.” Prosecuted in three cases for “bribery, fraud and abuse of power”, the Public Ministry began the testimony phase of the hearing for the so-called cso 4,000: the alleged trafficking of government favors offered by Netanyahu that reported a multimillion-dollar tax benefit to the telecommunications and media group Bezeq.

In return, the company put the popular digital information portal at the service of the prime minister and his family Walla. “Relations between Netanyahu and the defendants (Bezeq owners) they became common currency for the exchange of favors ”, the prosecutor added during the indictment. “All are equal before the court (…) those who have more and less power,” he warned when formulating the charges, while abroad supporters and detractors of the president chanted messages of support and condemnation.

“This is an attempted coup and a witch hunt,” Netanyahu reiterated his traditional accusations against the prosecution in a press conference after the hearing. “The whole process is an abuse of power and a sham,” attacked the prime minister. “It begins with an accusation of fraud, as if it were a hunt, based on leaked reports and witnesses coerced with threats to their families,” he emphasized, “but that is the only signature that has occurred to them to overthrow a first minister of the right ”.

In the presidential residence, located in the elegant Jewish district of Rehavia, in the western part of Jerusalem, Rivlin meanwhile shared his tribulations with the representatives of the Likud, party for which he was deputy and minister. The current head of state acknowledged that he had not just seen “a formula for the formation of a government” sustained with a majority of at least 61 of the 120 seats in the Knesset (Parliament), as required by Israeli law. “After four electoral campaigns, democracy has exhausted itself,” warned the veteran president.

The bloc of conservative and religious parties led by Likud has 52 deputies, and the support of the seven seats of the nationalist Yamina movement has not been guaranteed, led by former minister Naftali Bennett, who proposed himself as a candidate, but who also he has played to offer himself as a hinge force with the center-left. The heterogeneous opposition bloc – which ranges from the Israeli Arab parties to the split-right Likud, through the Labor left and the liberals of the center – has difficulties in gathering the support of the 51 parliamentarians that comprise it. The conservative Gideon Saar avoided appointing a candidate on behalf of his New Hope party (six seats), split from the Likud, and distanced himself from the rest of the opposition.

The key to governance in Israel appears to lie with the Raam party, a small Islamist force splintered from the Joint List coalition of Arab parties, which has managed to narrowly enter the Knesset with four seats. In a televised intervention in prime time, its leader, Mansur Abbas, offered last week to make a deal on the left and right with whoever offers greater public investments to the impoverished Israeli Arab community, which represents 20% of the country’s population. .

Despite the message of restraint now expressed by Raam, the far-right religious forces associated with Netanyahu veto any possible agreement with a formation that they consider to be related to the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist international founded almost a century ago in Egypt, which is usually assigned to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Edogan or the Palestinian movement Hamas, which governs de facto in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (left) receives delegates from the ultra-Orthodox party Union For Torah and Judaism in Jerusalem on Monday. DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

“There may also be other considerations [para encargar la formación de Gobierno], such as morals or ethics, “warned President Rivlin when his former conservative co-religionists demanded that Netanyahu be the designated candidate to form a government because he apparently had a greater number of supporters. The president asked them if they could present another Likud candidate who was not prosecuted for corruption. The answer of his political interlocutors was negative. The prime minister is not legally obliged to withdraw from office or renounce to be re-elected until a final conviction is passed against him, which can take several years.

Hours later, at the far end of Jerusalem, Ilan Yeshua, former director of the information portal Walla, he was the first witness to appear in the corruption trial against the prime minister. He stated that Netanyahu and his family inundated him with emails asking him to remove some information they considered critical and to publish other information attacking his political rivals.

The police and the commission that controls the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange found, according to the investigation that led to the indictment, that between 2012 and 2017 “Netanyahu and his closest environment intervened conspicuously and regularly in the drafting of the web content Walla, while influencing the appointment of editors and editors to publish flattering photos and articles, and suppress content critical of the prime minister and his family. “

In addition to being head of government, Netanyahu accumulated the position of Minister of Communications between 2015 and 2017, for which he also served as the head of the regulatory framework to which Bezeq was subject, a business group that integrates fixed and mobile telephony, internet services, media communication and a platform of payment channels.

Netanyahu is the first incumbent head of government to sit on the dock in Israel’s history. His immediate predecessor, Ehud Olmert, paid commissions for an urban scandal in his time as mayor of Jerusalem with 14 months in jail, although he resigned after being charged.

Two other pending cases

In addition to the cso 4,000 ocaso Bezeq, Netanyahu is brought to justice in two other cases. The so-called c1,000 it is linked to the love of luxury in the family formed by the prime minister; his wife, Sara, and his first-born, Yair. It was the first lead followed by the anti-corruption police brigade when opening investigations in 2017. The Netanyahu received expensive gifts – jewelry, Cohiba cigars or French pink champagne – valued at one million shequels (250,000 euros) from, among others, the Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, who was able to receive millionaire tax benefits in return.

The case 2,000, like the one related to the media and telecommunications conglomerate Bezeq, is also associated with the Likud leader’s obsession with the press. The indictment focuses on Netanyahu’s connections to Arnon Mozes, editor of the newspaper. Yedioth Ahronoth, the one with the highest circulation in Israel, to have coverage favorable to its interests. In compensation, the governor offered him the adoption of legal reforms to improve the circulation of the newspaper, within the game of trafficking in favors now described in detail by the prosecution in his accusation.