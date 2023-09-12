The Prosecutor’s Office of the Supreme Court has asked Judge Pablo Llarena, instructor of the case of the processes, to issue a new international arrest warrant against the former Minister of Culture of the Generalitat Lluís Puig, from Junts, who fled to Belgium with Carles Puigdemont in 2017. The letter recalls that, after the changes introduced by the penal reform agreed by the Government of Pedro Sánchez and ERC last December, Puig is still being prosecuted for the crimes of disobedience and embezzlement, which is why his arrest warrant must be reactivated. Unlike Puigdemont and also former councilor Toni Comín, Puig is not a MEP, so his delivery to Spain does not depend on any judicial process regarding the validity of his parliamentary immunity, as is the case with the previous two.

The document is signed by the four prosecutors who intervened during the investigation and trial phases of the processes in the Supreme Court —Consuelo Madrigal, Javier Zaragoza, Jaime Moreno and Fidel Cadena—, who emphasize that “the acts constituting embezzlement to which article 432 of the Penal Code is applicable carry prison sentences which, given the high amount of embezzled funds range between 6 and 12 years in prison.”

“The Public Ministry,” the letter states, “is interested in issuing an international search and arrest warrant again in case it is necessary to process an extradition request, as well as a European arrest and surrender warrant for the same rebel defendant, Luis. [sic] Puig i Gordi, for the facts and crimes that may involve his participation” in criminally illicit activities during the processes. The prosecutors’ request recalls that in the case of Puig the Supreme Court “considered that it was an act of participation in the crime of embezzlement to have contributed to the celebration of the illegalized referendum with acts to the detriment of public assets and specifically by assuming the payment of a part specific to the expenses actually generated.”

The Supreme Prosecutor’s Office alludes to the fact that the changes in criminal legislation approved in December 2022 led to Judge Llarena issuing an order dated January 12 by which he “readapted the accusation against the aforementioned defendant.” From this modification it resulted that there were still alleged criminal responsibilities enforceable against Lluís Puig, “since he, as Minister of Culture, could have assumed one of the five parts into which the payment of the order made to the Unipost company was divided so that “It will address the distribution of notifications of the appointments of members of electoral tables (for the illegal 1-O referendum), as well as the notifications of the table in which each of the members of the census could vote.” In June, the Supreme Court confirmed the prosecution of Puig – and also former councilor Antoni Comín, as well as former president Carles Puigdemont—for the crimes of aggravated embezzlement and disobedience.

