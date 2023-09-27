Life imprisonment, this is the prosecutor’s request for the “criminal trio” who killed the former Temù traffic warden, Laura Ziliani

The public prosecutor of Brescia has requested life imprisonment for the daughters of Laura Ziliani and for Mirto Milani. The criminal trio, this is how the three were “baptized”, is accused of taking the life of Temù’s former policewoman.

Laura Ziliani was stunned with benzodiazepines, suffocated and eventually buried near the river. Investigators found the body on August 8, 2021 and the two daughters Paola and Silvia Zani, together with Mirto Milani, Silvia’s boyfriend, were arrested on September 24, 2021. The ex-son-in-law was the first to confess to the crime, saying that the two sisters had devised a plan to get rid of their mother. The three were convinced that Laura Ziliani wanted it poison them or at least that’s what they said.

Mirto Milani changed his story three times before telling the whole truth. He first declared that he was innocent and that he was a victim of the system. He then said that he had found Laura’s lifeless body on the door and so, together with the two sisters, they had thought about it hide it. Eventually, she confessed to having helped his two daughters of Laura, who were convinced that their mother wanted to poison them

The confession of Laura Ziliani’s daughter

After the man’s statements, Silvia’s confession also arrived. The woman admitted that for some time they had been organizing a “perfect plan“. They wanted to get rid of her mother before she hurt them.

It happened between May 7 and 8, 2021. The same night, we then hid his body. However, we have nothing to do with his discovery. Due to a mere fatality. If I hadn’t read that Mirto had confided in the prisoner, I would never have spoken, despite the life sentence or who knows what sentence. My mother felt stuck with three daughters, one of whom was disabled, and the idea we had was that she wanted to get rid of us. Already in the summer of 2020 we started thinking about how to solve the problem: that is, kill her.

However, investigators have not ruled out the inheritance motive. The three were certain that Laura’s body would never be found. That night the former security guard ate a muffin with benzodiazepines, then her daughter Silvia entered her room and started strangling her, while Paola held her down. But the undertaking was more difficult than they had imagined and so Mirto Milani is came in to finish the job.