Special counsel David Weiss intends to ask the grand jury to indict Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, this month with as revealed this Wednesday in a brief before the courts. Hunter Biden is being investigated for tax crimes and for lying about being drug-free at the time of buying a weapon, although the letter refers only to the latter crime. The prosecutor and the defense differ on the validity of a prior agreement made between the parties to archive it.

The president’s son initially admitted to committing these crimes as part of a pact with the prosecution to be sentenced with lesser sentences for tax crimes and to file the arms case. However, the parties had a different interpretation of the agreement. While Hunter Biden’s lawyers believed that this ended all federal investigations into him, the prosecution considered itself free to press charges on other possible crimes stemming from the ongoing investigation into his business. In addition, the judge in charge of the case, appointed by Donald Trump, was reluctant to approve the agreement.

Under the pressure of the Republican protests, who considered that the Department of Justice was giving a favorable treatment to the son of the former president, the pact was left in the air. The attorney general, Merrick Garland, appointed Weiss as special prosecutor for this case, which gives him added independence, but he is the same one who had been investigating him in Delaware as a federal prosecutor since the mandate of Donald Trump.

“The Speedy Trials Act requires the Government to obtain a grand jury indictment for an indictment by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an accusation in this case before that date”, it is indicated at the end of the letter, which reviews the latest procedural movements.

In the apparently frustrated agreement, whose validity is still claimed by the president’s son’s lawyers, he was willing to plead guilty to two minor charges of tax fraud for not paying federal income tax for the years 2017 and 2018, which he later regularized with an amount greater than one million dollars. In addition, he admitted to the facts of another crime of illegal possession of a weapon for the purchase of a Colt Cobra .38 caliber pistol in 2018 lying about his drug addiction. The Prosecutor’s Office renounced prosecuting this crime in exchange for him staying away from drugs for two years and for him to renounce having a firearm in the future, a common pact in similar cases.

Hunter Biden, the subject of an investigation for five years, has become a target of Republican ire. The Republicans also accuse Biden of benefiting from his son’s companies in Ukraine and China, although they have not been able to prove this despite multiple requests and summons from him in the House of Representatives since they achieved a majority. The most they have managed to point out is that Biden ever greeted one of his son’s partners. The hard wing of the Republican Party wants the House of Representatives to impeach the president for these events with a impeachment to dismiss him, although the accusation has no chance of prospering in the Senate.

With just over a year to go before the elections, the Republicans see in the indictment of Hunter Biden an opportunity to erode the image of the president, who is running for re-election. Biden has always supported his son and has repeatedly appeared in public with him despite the investigations he is subjected to and even in the hottest moments of the case. The president, in fact, has praised his son for overcoming his addictions and turning his life around.

The prosecutor does not make it clear in his letter if he will seek charges for the three crimes, but it follows that he will file charges for the illegal purchase or possession of the pistol. Hunter Biden’s lawyers have recorded another letter this same Wednesday in which they defend the validity of the initial agreement. “Mr. Biden has followed and will continue to follow the terms of said agreement, which the Prosecutor’s Office accepted and signed and informed the Court on July 20, 2023 that the Probation Office had agreed to and recommended that it be put into effect,” it says. the writing.

Both responded to the judge on a petition for them to rule on the procedural status of the case, for which he had given them a date of September 6.

If, as the special prosecutor claims, Hunter Biden is indicted this month, the trial would foreseeably take place in the coming months, in the midst of the race towards the presidential elections on November 5 of next year. Republicans could use him as a counterbalance to the pending trials of Donald Trump, his party’s primary favorite and a likely rival to Joe Biden in the election.

A federal appeals court in New Orleans, Louisiana recently overturned a conviction for illegal possession of a weapon, saying that state law requiring a drug-free period violated the constitutional right to carry weapons as interpreted by it. gives the Supreme Court. “Our history and tradition may support some limits on an intoxicated person’s right to carry a gun, but they do not justify disarming a sober citizen based solely on their past drug use,” the ruling said.

