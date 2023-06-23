Former judge Manuel Penalva (left) and the former anti-corruption prosecutor of the Balearic Islands, Miguel Ángel Subirán (right), upon arrival at the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands in Palma de Mallorca this Thursday. Atienza (EFE)

“I don’t know why, having so many prosecutors in Spain, I have suffered this harassment, demolition and stalking.” The former anti-corruption prosecutor in the Balearic Islands, Miguel Ángel Subirán, testified this Friday before the court that is trying him, former judge Manuel Penalva and four agents of the laundering group of the National Police of the islands for alleged irregularities during the investigation of the Cursach case, who investigated the biggest nightlife businessman in Mallorca, Bartolomé Cursach. All the defendants, including Cursach, were acquitted after the Prosecutor’s Office withdrew the charges. Subirán sits on the bench for alleged crimes of disclosure of secrets, illegal detention, obstruction of justice and judicial prevarication. His former colleagues from the prosecution are demanding more than 100 years in prison for him.

Shortly before 12:15 in the morning, the former prosecutor, now retired, spoke before the first question from the prosecutor who is prosecuting, Tomás Herranz, who also led the prosecution during the trial against the businessman Cursach, in which he ended up withdrawing all the charges against those investigated and went so far as to ask the defendants for forgiveness. “Up to four times the prosecutor present here said that I stopped pursuing improper bribery because I had an intimate, sentimental, special relationship with a police officer. This policeman has asked to sue for slander, because he has a partner and three daughters. I have not moved a tab yet, but I will move it ”, he explained. For this reason, he announced to the court that he was willing to answer the prosecution’s questions “but not this prosecutor.” Despite the allegations of his defense lawyer, who has specified that there is another prosecutor in the room who accompanies Herranz and who could lead the interrogation, the president of the court has recalled that the designated head is Herranz, to which Subirán has refused to answer and, finally, the prosecutor has given up interrogating. Subirán has assured that he has felt “slandered, insulted and despised” and that he does not know the reason for “this harassment, demolition and stalking” with “so many prosecutors in Spain”.

Much of his statement revolved around reinforcing the idea that the prosecutor in charge of the ORA case —a separate piece of Cursach case who was investigating the alleged collection of bribes in exchange for the award of the regulated parking service in Palma – was his former partner, the anti-corruption prosecutor for the Balearic Islands, Juan Carrau, who participated together with Herranz as a prosecutor in the trial of the Cursach case. Subirán has begun by explaining that when the first indications of what became a separate piece of the main case emerged, they were overwhelmed with the investigation into the businessman Cursach. When the lawyer who carried out the interrogation questioned him about the credibility of the witness who gave rise to this investigation, Subirán insisted that it was Carrau’s partner who had been assigned to the case: “This case, ab initio [”de inicio”], Whatever the prosecutor says, it is directly attributed to the prosecutor Juan Carrau.

changing locks

That is when the story of what happened within the Balearic Islands prosecutor’s office began during those months and that it ended up blowing up relations between officials of the public body. Subirán explained that the lawyers in the case did not stop protesting because the proceedings were stopped and were not advancing and he decided to go up to his partner’s office to demand that she move the matter. “He almost threw me out of the office, I got angry with him and told him that this had to be dispatched now. He told me that it was not even a case with a prisoner ”. The ex-prosecutor has continued the story, revealing that he filed a complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, which he has affirmed, justified the delay of the matter based on the workload that Carrau had then. However, when he later wanted to retrieve those notifications from the prosecution to prove that it was his partner who was in charge of directing the matter, he found that he could not access his office.

According to his account, when he was on medical leave “and they hadn’t kicked me out of the prosecutor’s office yet,” he went to his office one Sunday night, to avoid meeting colleagues he didn’t want to see, and found that the key was missing. opened the door of the organization’s headquarters. He called the then lieutenant prosecutor of the Balearic Islands, Julio Cano, with whom he had a good relationship, to ask him to come to his aid because he was unable to open the door. “So you don’t destroy, hide or tamper with evidence, the chief prosecutor has ordered the locks changed.” When, after insisting, they allowed him access to his office days later, Cano told him that the chief prosecutor had prohibited him from going near to open the cabinets or drawers, in which he kept a filing cabinet with “absolutely all the complaints” filed by him and against him and all his resolutions. “Julio went for a bag of industrial garbage, I put in a jacket that was hanging on the back of a chair, an umbrella that was in a trash can, and my work bag,” he recounted.

Despite the fact that one of the lawyers has asked him at this point in the interrogation to stick to the questions, the defendant has continued to insist that he was not responsible for the ORA case. And he recounted another episode that endorses it, this time a meeting in the presence of the then chief anti-corruption prosecutor, Manuel Moix, in the office of the then chief prosecutor for the Balearic Islands, Bartomeu Barceló, with the interim anti-corruption prosecutors Ana Lamas, Laura Pellón and himself. . “Mr. Carrau directly said that given the magnitude it was convenient to appoint a de facto coordinator and Mr. Moix told him: ‘You are going to be the coordinator,” he maintained, noting that from that moment he acted as coordinator of the case. “He made a bold move, one Monday when I was in Penalva’s office he allowed himself to come and show him the report that, behind my back, he had prepared over the weekend reporting favorably on his recusal. To which I replied: ‘Cacho bastard, how did you hide this from me? Subirán explained that Carrau “did everything” behind his back, without telling him anything and without giving him “any explanation” even though he asked for it. “That in such a hierarchical profession can only be done by those who have power.”

Regarding the accusations of coercing detainees, the former prosecutor has defended that those investigated were in court with up to two lawyers to testify, with a “taximeter”, and has questioned whether one of the officials denounced the alleged coercion when more than three years and that he did it because he was called by the two police inspectors who have made the reports and statements about those who now sit on the bench. He has justified that those who remained in prison did so for “the minimum essential time.” Subirán has also spoken about the threats that he denounced from those investigated and has explained that he suffers from post-traumatic stress for life. “Who has passed here the torment and suffering?”, He has asked himself.