Jack Smith, the special prosecutor who has indicted former President Donald Trump, this Friday. Jose Luis Magana (AP)

The laws that protect information on National Defense “are fundamental to the security of the United States, and must be respected,” Jack Smith, the special prosecutor who has indicted former President Donald Trump on 37 counts, declared in an appearance this Friday in Washington. related to boxes of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago, his private residence in Florida. “Violations of these laws put our country in danger,” he stressed.

The prosecutor has not accepted questions in a statement as expected as concise: he has barely spoken for two and a half minutes in the Department of Justice before leaving. “We have only one version of the laws in this country, and these laws apply to everyone. Applying those laws, collecting data, that is what determines the outcome of an investigation. Nothing more and nothing less ”, he indicated.

With his statement, Smith wanted to respond to the criticism that Trump launched when, last night, he announced on social networks that he had been charged. With the usual capital letters, exclamations and outbursts, he had accused the officials who were investigating him of corruption and partiality. “There is no equality before justice, there is no equal application of the laws. There are one set of rules for Democrats, another set for Donald Trump and conservatives, and anyone especially in his orbit. Our JUSTICE SYSTEM has been WEAPONED,” the former president wrote on Truth Social, the network he created after being kicked out of Twitter after leaving the White House.

Smith has defended the rigor with which the investigation commissioned by the head of the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, has been carried out last year. “The prosecutors in my office are among the most capable and experienced in the Department,” he has maintained. “They have investigated this case to the highest standards, and will continue to do so.”

He also recalled that the defendant – he has not mentioned the former president by name at any time – must benefit from the presumption of innocence until his guilt is proven in the process that will begin next Tuesday in a Miami court at 3:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time). His office, he has indicated, will try to ensure that the trial is speedy, “consistent with the public interest and the rights of the defendant.”

Shortly before his appearance, the Department of Justice had released the 49-page statement of charges facing the former president. In total, 37 charges, related to seven federal crimes. Most have to do with the deliberate withholding of information affecting national defense, which is in violation of the Espionage Act. The rest include conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding of documents, tortious concealment of a document, concealment of a document in an investigation, and false statements.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

All of the charges relate to boxes of classified documents that had been stored without official authorization at Mar-a-Lago since Trump’s march on the White House in January 2021 until FBI agents searched the mansion in August 2021. 2022. The photos attached to the statement of objections show that the boxes were kept in the most arbitrary places: in a ballroom, in a bedroom, and even in a bathroom, next to a shower.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region