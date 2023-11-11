Seck, revenge porn

«I tell my story not for myself, but for others. The girls who could happen to what happened to me. I reported it immediately. That’s what needs to be done. And I move forward with my head held high. I’m not ashamed of anything. I’m not the one who has to do it. No one should allow themselves to play with the bodies and feelings of others.”

Veronica Garbolino, 23, speaks for the first time to Repubblica without requesting anonymity. She is Demba Seck’s ex-girlfriend who reported the Turin footballer for revenge porn, after discovering that she had been secretly filmed during a relationship. Eleven months after the complaint, the Turin investigating judge closed the investigation after she signed an economic agreement with the player.

Furthermore, the Milan prosecutor’s office is investigating the behavior of the prosecutor who, according to the prosecution’s theory, deleted the intimate videos from the grenade attacker’s mobile phone.

Veronica, why are you making your story public?

«I wish that by reading it, even just one girl would find the courage to report. I know that many have experienced what happened to me and they don’t do it out of embarrassment. Others are afraid. I already knew before reporting that they would cast me as the easy girl. But I moved on.”

Are you referring to the stereotype of the image girl, which you did in the nightclub where you met Seck?

“Also. Rumors, however, slide right over me. I studied at the social economic high school. I have always worked. I went alone to report Seck. The important thing is that those who have committed a crime pay. In my case, unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way.”

How did you feel after learning that the investigation had been closed?

«Disappointed. I hoped that such an event would also generate a movement at the level of public opinion. This thing has marked me forever.”

Do you remember the day of the complaint?

«It was a nice moment. The Marshal of Ciriè, after listening to me, told me: Veronica, don’t worry, we will do everything possible to get you justice. With the prosecutor, however, things went differently…”.

I remind you that the prosecutor is innocent until proven guilty.

«I’m just saying that he suggested that I not proceed further. He said I could get a letter of apology from Demba Seck, that the trial would be tough. He discouraged me from fighting.”

Is that why you signed the tomb settlement with Seck?

“I can’t talk about that deal.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

