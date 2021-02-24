The prosecutor Carlos Stornelli charged this Wednesday the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and his Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós. Occurs after complaints for alleged privatization of vaccination in the City of Buenos Aires.

The prosecutor thus gave impetus to two complaints received on Tuesday that point against Rodríguez Larreta and Quirós and They are accused of breach of the duties of a public official and for the same crime plus bribery, embezzlement of public funds, and spread of disease, in the second.

According to the opinion that Télam agreed to, the prosecutor speaks of “the actions carried out within the framework of the vaccination plan developed in private and / or social health establishments in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires“.

One of the complaints had been filed by attorney Natalia Salvo. The complainant noted a supposed signing of agreements between the Buenos Aires government and private institutions, “granting privileges to said institutions and their partners over the rest of the population.”

Salvo was the defender of the sinuous agricultural businessman Pedro Etchebest, who denounced the false lawyer Marcelo D’Alessio for extortion and initiated the cause for espionage that stirred up Kirchnerism in the court of Alejo Ramos Padilla, in Dolores. He is also a temporary contributor to the website The Rocket to the Moon, directed by the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, questioned about his privileged vaccination.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (c.) With the vice-chief, Diego Santilli (left), and Fernán Quirós (right), during the press conference.

Earlier, at a press conference, Fernán Quirós denied that there were any irregularities and said it is an operational issue.

Thus, when requesting the first evidentiary measures, the prosecutor Stornelli reproduced the part of the complaint in which the lawyer Salvo asserted that “Horacio Rodriguez Larreta would be privatizing the vaccination campaign that is being carried out in the face of the pandemic that affects the entire population, benefiting private groups to the detriment of the general population “.

The complainant had indicated that “this practice to facilitate privileged vaccinations and the absence of information and / or documentation that allows determining the traceability of vaccines, in the framework of the greatest pandemic that our City remembers, would be constitutive of the crime provided for in article 248 of the Penal Code “.

Stornelli presented the request before federal judge Ariel Lijo, who was asked to have a series of test measures to, in principle, be able to reconstruct the agreements signed by the Buenos Aires Government with private and / or social health establishments in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires to execute the Strategic Plan for the Vaccination against Covid-19.

The prosecutor too will seek to establish the totality of the vaccine lots received in the jurisdiction of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and what was the fate given by the Buenos Aires government.

Quirós’s response

At a press conference, Minister Quirós affirmed this Wednesday that the district government is willing to “show and explain” before the Justice the vaccination plan that is implemented in CABA.

“One of the demands that we ask is that we be able to maintain equity in the supply of the vaccine. Each social work and prepaid gave us the list of people associated with more than 80 years. They have to take charge of vaccinating all of them and we will give them the proportion of vaccines according to the amount of vaccines we receive, “Quirós explained.

And he added: “If a certain social work has 1% of those over 80 years old on its payroll, it is responsible for vaccinating that 1% and receives 1% of the vaccines that we receive. The rest remains for our vaccinations.”

“We have no problem with any complaint. If any citizen has any questions, we are here to show and explain what we do and did and to make the data transparent. The most important thing is to explain to the people, “completed the Buenos Aires official.

The second complaint against the authorities of the GCBA was made by the lawyer Yamil Castro Bianchi and refers to the alleged setting up of a parallel vaccination center in CABA carried out by the Civil Association ‘Encuentro Vecinal Sur’ in the Parque Chacabuco neighborhood -with address in Picheuta 1517-, where they would be “vaccinating Juntos por el Cambio militants and friends”.

With Télam agency

AFG