The Investigative Court Number 4 of Cieza has presented the preliminary proceedings of the Abanilla Landfill case, whose owners and the company itself have been accused of a crime against the environment. The trial will be held next Wednesday in Room 2 of Section 2 of the Provincial Court.

For the prosecutor, the facts constitute a crime against the environment, a crime for which all the accused will have to answer: AFP, RFP, JFP, AJFP and the company itself. For the first three, he requests sentences of 6 years and 6 months in prison, disqualification from landfill management for 4 years; for AJFP, the penalty of 5 years and one day in prison and disqualification for 3 years and 3 months; while the company that managed the landfill was fined for six years at a rate of 30 euros per day and a definitive ban on carrying out said activity.

Likewise, the Prosecutor’s Office asks the accused, as civil liability, to “jointly” compensate the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia and the Generalitat Valenciana.

The landfill occupies an area of ​​378,930 square meters, of which 279,947 correspond to the Region and 98,983 to the Valencian Community. It is located in an area of ​​high environmental value, so poor waste management would have directly affected the fauna and flora. Furthermore, the Prosecutor’s Office concludes that the management carried out and the infrastructure developed by the company in the Abanilla Landfill “pose a serious risk to the balance of natural systems and the health of people.”

Its final sealing occurred in 2021, six years after the Community detected that the company did not meet the requirements for the activity nor had it restored the place. Previously, the leachate collection and regulation system, gas extraction and sealing were already undertaken.