The prosecutor asked the court to sentence the former football player of the Russian national team Roman Shirokov to 1 year and 10 months of restriction of freedom, as well as to ban him from attending events, including sports, for beating the referee Nikita Danchenkov.

The lawyers of the victim told about this, reports TASS… The defense believes that the prosecutor asked for a “light prison” for Shirokov.

At the same time, the judge refused to return the case to the prosecutor’s office at the request of Danchenkov, and partially satisfied his civil claim for damages for 500 thousand rubles – for 150 thousand.

Earlier, the victim asked the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office to re-qualify the criminal case from deliberate infliction of slight harm to health out of hooligan motives to attempted murder.

The arbitrator said that after the beating, his health had not fully recovered and he was suffering from headaches, as well as problems with work due to long-term treatment and damage to his professional reputation.

The incident took place in mid-August in an amateur match with the participation of the team of the Match TV channel. Roman Shirokov beat Danchenkov after he showed him a red card. The former footballer admitted his guilt.