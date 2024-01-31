The state prosecution requested 6.5 years in prison for the former rector of the Moscow Higher School of Social and Economic Sciences (Shaninka) Sergei Zuev. His lawyer Dmitry Kravchenko announced this on January 31.

“During the debate between the parties, the state prosecutor asked that Zuev be sentenced to imprisonment for a term of 6 years and 6 months,” he said TASS.

He also stated that the prosecutor requested 8 years in prison for the former deputy head of the Ministry of Education Marina Rakova in a fraud case.

According to investigators, Zuev, holding the post of director of the Institute of Social Sciences of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, entered into a conspiracy with the former deputy director of the Federal State Institution “Foundation for New Forms of Educational Development” Evgeny Zak and Rakova with the aim of stealing money from the educational institution. They are suspected of concluding false contracts between RANEPA and 12 employees of the Ministry of Education for their fictitious employment.

Zuev was detained in October 2021. Initially, he was placed under house arrest, but later, at the request of the prosecutor’s office, he was transferred to custody in a pre-trial detention center.

On June 9, 2022, the Second Cassation Court sent the decision to select a preventive measure for Zuev accused of fraud to the Moscow City Court for reconsideration.

In August 2022, Zuev gave incriminating evidence against previously unknown defendants in the case, fully admitted guilt and paid damages. He admitted guilt, after which the court released him from the pre-trial detention center under house arrest until October 11.

Rakova is also a defendant in a criminal case regarding the theft of funds from the Federal State Institution “Fund for New Forms of Educational Development” in the amount of more than 50 million rubles. She was detained in October 2021. Rakova is accused of three counts. According to investigators, she and her accomplices stole funds during the implementation of government contracts in the field of education, concluded with her participation in 2019.