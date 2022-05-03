The prosecutor lowered this Tuesday the sentence she is demanding for Cristina Elena T., the accused of shooting her boyfriend, the Italian Giuseppe Nirta -alleged member of the ‘Ndrangheta’-. The representative of the Public Ministry, who initially requested up to 26 years in prison for the defendant for alleged crimes of murder and illegal possession of weapons, slightly lightened the request and now demands that the defendant be imposed 21 years in prison for the same crimes. .

This party also demands that the defendant, a Romanian national, compensate Nirta’s mother 200,000 euros. The private prosecution, for its part, adhered to the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, although in its case it requires that the compensation that Cristina pays the victim’s mother be half a million euros.

Now that the trial is nearing completion, the defense, led by lawyer Evaristo Llanos, continues to maintain that the defendant is innocent and demands her acquittal. This party maintains, however, that, in the event that she is convicted, a highly qualified mitigating factor of undue delay should be applied to her due to the delays that, she assures, her cause has suffered.

The jury that will have to issue a verdict on the case observed on Tuesday the reconstruction of the crime that the accused carried out together with the judicial commission and listened to a recording of the conversation that she had that night with the emergency services. The members of the popular court rejected, as they did not consider it necessary, the transfer to the aquiline spot of El Charcón, where the crime took place. The hearing will continue this Wednesday with the reports of the parties and the last word of the suspect.