The superior prosecutor of the Community, José Luis Díaz Manzanera, has opened new investigation procedures focused on the alleged irregular vaccinations of the former mayor of Molina de Segura, Esther Clavero, and the councilor for Health and Sports of the Murcia City Council, Felipe Coello .

The public ministry thus admits the complaint filed by Podemos Región de Murcia, which also included in its complaint the vaccinations produced outside of protocol in the Ministry of Health, among them those of former councilor Manuel Villegas and the senior officials of his department, who still they continue in their posts. However, José Luis Díaz Manzanera informs the purple formation that the data provided on this first part of the alleged plot will be incorporated into the proceedings opened on this matter.

In the case of Molina de Segura, Esther Clavero acknowledged having relapsed the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in a local health center, claiming that her doctor and nurse summoned her because she considered that, due to her condition as Oncological patient and being highly exposed to the virus in the exercise of his position, he was a person of special risk. However, the same procedure has not been followed with the rest of cancer patients in the Region and the Murcian Health Service (SMS) assures that it denied the permission requested by the Molina doctors to proceed with the immunization of Clavero. The councilor had to leave office as a result of this controversy.

For his part, Felipe Coello admitted that he received the first dose because he was participating in the vaccination process, giving himself injections. However, his training to give injections is questioned – although he has a degree in Medicine, he has never practiced – and it is suspected from the opposition that his altruism is an excuse to skip the vaccination protocol.