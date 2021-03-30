The prosecutor Juan García Elorrio asked that Julio De Vido do not return to jail to serve your sentence for the Tragedy of Eleven confirmed by the Chamber of Cassation. He requested before the Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) that control measures be applied to “avoid the risk of leakage”, like an electronic anklet. This Monday the complaint on behalf of a group of relatives, requested that the sentence begin to be carried out. The former minister is accused of fraudulent administration, while he was exempt from the crime of negligent havoc.

A week ago, Chamber III of the Chamber of Cassation rejected an extraordinary appeal of Julio de Vido’s defense and thus, left confirmed the sentence of five years and eight months issued by the Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) in 2018, in the second trial carried out by the Tragedy of Eleven that claimed the lives of 52 people. The crime of fraudulent administration was attributed to him while, for the judges, no elements were found to attribute the accusation of negligent damage.

Faced with the decision of the highest criminal court, De Vido’s lawyer, Maximiliano Rusconi, asked that he not return to prison after the confirmation of his sentence for the Tragedy of Eleven. He appealed for the entry into force of the articles of the new Criminal Procedure Code, which indicate that a sentence will only begin to be carried out when the Supreme Court decides on it. TOF 4 also asked the prosecution and the complaint for their opinion, and next week they will define whether De Vido will return to jail.

The former powerful minister will not be imprisoned for corruption in the Tragedy of Eleven because last February the Bicameral Commission for the implementation of the new Criminal Procedure Code put into effect a set of articles that determined that the final word to begin to serve a sentence will be the Court, which does not have deadlines for its pronouncement.

Therefore, TOF 4 requested the opinion of the prosecutor who intervened in the trial, Juan García Elorrio, who in the brief to which he agreed Clarion, maintained that within the framework of this process “no conviction file has been formed nor was the arrest and sentence count prepared. “

In that sense, the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office indicated that although “it has not acquired firmness, the amount of the penalty has already been specifically defined when sentencing, since it makes explicit the penalty expected as a result of the procedure.

On the other hand, he referred to the implementation of the articles of the Criminal Procedure Code on the firmness of the accusation to initiate the execution of the sentence and pointed out that “as a general rule, judicial decisions must be adopted taking into account the factual circumstances and laws existing at the time of the substantiation of the claim and its resolution “.

For this reason, he requested that “the imposition of coercion measures” be evaluated, such as the electronic anklet for monitoring, and thus avoid the danger of escape.