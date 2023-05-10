Meredith murder, the prosecutor who accused Sollecito and Knox is under investigation

Two judges have been registered in the register of suspects from the Prosecutor of Florenceon stand for two different proceedings but united, as well as by the common professional choice also by a sentimental bond: they are a couple. She – we read in La Verità – is Manuela Comodia name of weight in the Prosecutor of Perugia, given that it was she who brought forward the reasons of the prosecution in the case of the murder Meredith Kercher. Comodi was the person in charge of investigating Raffaele reminder and Amanda Knoxthe two boyfriends who were then before condemned and then totally exonerated for the murder of the English girl. Now the prosecutor is in trouble: she is accused of having peeked in the logs of the Prosecutor looking for news about ex-husbandon some friends and also on the former toga Luke Palamara.

Almost simultaneously, but in one another line of inquiry – continues La Verità – the current partner was also registered, Umberto Rana. The former president of the bankruptcy division of the Court of Perugia who is now judge a Macerata. On 20 October last Rana, he was indicted. The proceedings revolve around alleged irregularities in the assignment of professional tasks. The man is accused of corruption “because as president of the Tribunal, he received unduly utility for him and for his partner Manuela”. Assignments in exchange for favours.

Subscribe to the newsletter

