The trial for the Cursach case, the nine-year investigation in Mallorca of one of the largest plots of alleged business and police corruption in Spain, has honored its convoluted judicial history this week with an unusual outcome. The prosecutor Tomás Herranz defended this Wednesday, in his final argument in the trial, the innocence of the defendants, and charged against the investigation of the case, directed by a judge and a prosecutor who were separated four years ago and are prosecuted for prevarication and illegal detention, among other crimes. “This procedure is a failure, a failure in the administration of justice, a total failure,” Herranz said in a speaking turn in which he spoke on the verge of tears and charged against the investigation of his predecessors.

The case was intended to demonstrate the alleged collusion of the nightlife magnate Bartolomé Cursach with local police officers in Palma to benefit the businessman’s business. There were initially 23 defendants, for whom high prison sentences were requested; but in June, a few weeks before the start of the trial, the Prosecutor’s Office reduced the charges for all of them and, finally, withdrew them. “[Los acusados] They have not done anything criminal,” the prosecutor emphasized. “The change of the Prosecutor’s Office [al retirar su acusación] It is due to a minimal attempt to repair the damage”, he concluded. Herranz’s emotional intervention provoked applause from the lawyers for all the accusations and the standing up of Bartolomé Cursach and the number two of his business conglomerate, Bartolomé Sbert, sitting in the front row. Two days before, the last accusation against them had been withdrawn, so they will be acquitted. The trial is still ongoing only against two local police officers in Palma, to whom one of the private prosecutions charges a crime of coercion.

The prosecutor argued the reasons why he had decided to withdraw his accusation and described this procedural movement as something “extraordinary” and “serious”. “It occurs very rarely, and it is so abnormal that, for it to occur, the prosecutor has to follow certain procedures,” he explained. Among them, request authorization from the chief prosecutor, he cited. In his words, his final report was intended to “acknowledge before the defendants that they have suffered an injustice.”

Miguel Ángel Subirán, the first prosecutor in the case, and Judge Manuel Penalva, who initiated the investigation, are pending trial by the Balearic Islands Superior Court of Justice for alleged irregularities in that investigation, such as threatening the suspects. In 2018 they were separated from the case and it was really difficult to find instructors to resume investigations focused on the owner of a holding company that he managed the best nightclubs on the island, Pachá and BCM, due to suspicions that he had paid local police officers to benefit him against competing businessmen.

Among the reasons why the accusations have ended up being withdrawn, according to prosecutor Herranz, is the “unjustified use of protected witnesses”, when many of them, he said, were not at risk and, therefore, should not have this formula of protection. “We have jurisprudence that speaks of protected witnesses. An anonymous complaint in the criminal sphere cannot be considered a complaint in the formal sphere”, he stated, to point out that a “reinforced weighting trial” would have been necessary to assess its credibility. “A fire should be recorded in court number 12 [el que instruyó el caso] this jurisprudence, on the frontispiece”, censured the prosecutor. “Whoever led the investigation of this case in the years 2016-2017 or was unaware of this jurisprudence or made olympic contempt for it, because here there have been arrests and prisons have been agreed based on the testimonies of anonymous protected witnesses without verification of the their credibility,” he continued.

The prosecutor also stressed that the defenses had stated during the trial that they had not been able to see the instruction until very late. “The legislator wants the debate to be public, he doesn’t want it to be secret,” he said. “What has happened here?” The prosecutor asked himself, as his partner, the anti-corruption prosecutor of the Balearic Islands, Juan Carrau, listened. Herranz responded by referring to the spread of “slander”, in the form of a “soft breeze”. “This is what some businessmen appearing as a private prosecution did when they went to the investigative court number 12 […] They reached the ears of the investigative team, judge, prosecutor and money laundering group, and whispered their version into their ears and stunned the brain of this group of investigators, who lost their senses, and the result was that the fame was undermined. of those accused here, and we say that unfairly because the result of the test carried out in this act allows us to say it: they have not done anything criminal, ”he defended.

The instruction has gone on for nine years and has been very complex. Three investigating judges have passed through it and several separate rooms have been opened. He has also experienced moments in which it was difficult to find a magistrate to take charge of the case. At least three were inhibited.

The fiscal accusation has been deflating little by little. Ten days after the start of the trial, prosecutors Juan Carrau and Tomás Herranz requested the dismissal of the case for seven people and significantly varied the account of their accusation. The sentencing request for the main defendant, Bartolomé Cursach, went from eight and a half years in prison to 18 months, for crimes of belonging to a criminal organization and prevarication. When the trial began, 23 people sat on the bench of the Provincial Court of Palma. Together with Cursach, the number two of his business conglomerate, Bartolomé Sbert, and three other workers; 14 agents and commanders of the local police of Palma; three civil servants and a former public official. The crimes that were attributed to them ranged from belonging to a criminal organization to prevarication, through threats or disclosure of secrets. The only private accusation that remains in the process represents a leisure venue and only accuses two municipal police officers from Palma.

Sbert, Cursach’s right-hand man, recounted this Wednesday, in the turn of the last word, how difficult these years have been: “I was about to commit suicide. Tony knows it. He had his hand on the railing of a bridge,” he said. Addressing the prosecutor, he stated: “We want and accept the apology for all the pain that has been done to us because we needed those words […] I think that his final dissertation should be broadcast in law programs, they should talk about this case in universities. Those who are outside here do not know what has happened. [Para ellos] We’re still the mob, we’re still the bad guys. But you have been able to verify how we are as human beings, how we are at the family level and how we have been as businessmen. From there we will rebuild. Thank you very much”. Sbert and Cursach embraced and the president of the court, Samantha Romero, decreed the case heard for sentencing.