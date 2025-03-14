José Breton’s confession detailing how he devised the macabre murder of his children Ruth and José referred to the writer Luisgé Martín to incorporate them into a book about to be published “They have no legal significance” in the opinion of the prosecutor of the case María Ángeles Rojas … in statements to ABC.

A confession of this type in «an unofficial literary text or sent to the direction of itself Penitentiary Center It has no validity or credibility because it has not been formally presented to the Prison Directorate, ”explained the representative of the Public Ministry in charge of the accusation during the trial “to the monster of the burners.”

These confessions embodied in missives are made public By the author of the book after 14 years in which José Breton has denied as he did during the trial he had committed these crimes for which he now celebrates a 25 -year prison sentence.

Prosecutor Rojas has abounded in the fact that these publications would not have any official value when José Bretón requested a penitentiary permit since they can be part of the fiction of a literary text – there is why believe it – and therefore could not be taken into account as an element in favor of one of these prison benefits where extremes such as repentance or confession would be assessed.

The writer Luisgé Martín, with whom he corresponded for three years (about 60 missives) and who even visited him in jail, in Herrera de la Mancha (has passed through several prison centers). The author has published the content of those conversations and the aforementioned confession in an interview in El Confidencial. The content of all the letters will be published in the book ‘El Odio’, by the Anagrama publishing house, which will see the light shortly.

Breton began to see the terrible crime in September 2011, when his wife, Ruth Ortizhe told him that he left him. But, according to the aforementioned letters unveiled in ‘El Confidencial’, he did not do so for revenge. What was I going to avenge me? I agreed with the separation. It seemed good to me. I even started looking for another woman, I called Conchi and I was about to stay with her.

In these letters sent to the writer while I was in the prison of Herrera de la Mancha, Breton wrote, according to Luisgé: «I began to feel a lot of anguish. Not because of the separation of Ruth, which seemed logical and acceptable, but for my children. A separation It always has consequences with the children, “and continues:” I was obsessed with the idea that they were educated next to my wife’s family, which seemed like a toxic family. “

Against what was thought, Breton has told this writer that “I did not look for information anywhere, I did not do any research. There were two conditions that had to be met: that They would die without suffering and that the bodies would disappear Then not to find them. Without bodies there is no crime, that is in any police novel.