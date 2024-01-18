César Suárez, the prosecutor murdered last Wednesday, January 17, in Ecuador, had cases such as the takeover of the television channel that occurred last week and others of corruptiondid not have police protection, according to a family member.

From the door of the morgue, where the body was transferred, The woman confirmed that Suárez did not have an escort despite having recently been in charge of interrogating the 13 detainees who burst into the TC Televisión channel armed during a live broadcast.

The woman stated in statements to journalists that Suárez “was sold”as he indicated that moments before the murder he received an emergency call to go to a point that he did not want to reveal.

“They trick him out to take his life”commented the woman while waiting for news of her relative, shot dead by alleged hitmen in a sector of northern Guayaquil.

“I ask for justice, he is a prosecutor who only contributed good things to this society by wanting to seek justice, investigating very important cases, such as that of TC Televisión,” he added.

Suárez's relative asked the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, to investigate and that it does not cease (in its 'internal war' declared against) the criminal gangs of this country.

Takeover of the TC Television channel

The murder of the prosecutor occurred in the midst of the state of emergency decreed by Noboa when he proposed an “internal armed conflict” to 22 criminal gangs, dedicated mainly to drug trafficking, which he has come to call terrorist groups and non-state belligerent actors that must be neutralized by law enforcement.

Noboa declared “war” on organized crime after the wave of attacks and violent actions that occurred last week and attributed to these gangs, which included kidnapping of police officers, explosive devices, riots in prisons with some 200 hostages already released and the aforementioned seizure of the television channel.

The events arose after Noboa launched a “strong hand” plan to regain control of the prisonsmany of them dominated by organized crime gangs where, since 2020, more than 450 prisoners have been murdered in a series of prison massacres between rival groups.

This violence has also moved to the streets, where in recent years Ecuador has risen to be one of the most violent countries in the world, with around 45 intentional homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023, the year in which the man was murdered. presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Although the situation had calmed down and Ecuadorians were seeking to regain normality, last Tuesday, January 16, a prison officer was murdered in the Amazonian province of Sucumbíos and this Wednesday the crime of prosecutor César Suárez occurred.

*With information from EFE

