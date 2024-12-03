Prosecutor David Weissin charge of the cases against Hunter Biden, rejected this Monday the decision of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to pardon his son, and defended the integrity of his workdenying that he had acted for political reasons.

Weiss’ office took this position in court documents filed this Monday in a federal court in California, where Hunter Biden faces charges of tax fraud, and in another court in Delaware, where he is accused of illegal possession of a weapon.

When he announced his decision on Sunday afternoon, Joe Biden claimed to have conceded a “total and unconditional” pardon for his son because he had been “selectively and unfairly prosecuted,” an argument that Weiss refuted in his writing, calling those politically motivated accusations “baseless.”

The prosecutor stressed that “there is and has not been any evidence of selective or vindictive persecution in this case.”

In addition, he noted that Hunter Biden filed eight motions to dismiss the tax fraud indictment in California, “using every possible argument, none of which were considered valid.”

The decision by Biden, who will leave the White House on January 20, came as a surprise, as he had repeatedly declared that he would not intervene in the legal proceedings against his son.

Now, the next step is that the judges presiding over the cases against the president’s son, Mark Scarsi in California and Maryellen Noreika in Delaware, formally dismiss the charges against the accused for the pardon.

The White House justification

The White House justified this Monday the controversial decision of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to pardon his son Hunter Biden, found guilty of illegal possession of weapons, a step he took less than two months after leaving the Presidency.

“The president does believe in the justice system and the Department of Justice, but he also believes believes that his son has been politically accused. That’s what we’ve seen time and time again over the last few years,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre stressed.

In this sense, he has argued that one of Biden’s reasons for granting clemency has been his feeling that his political opponents were not going to pass up the opportunity to persecute his son. “It didn’t seem like they wanted to forget it,” he said.

However, the spokesperson has evaded questions about Biden’s change of opinion and has not clarified exactly what the specific trigger was that led him to make that controversial decision.

Journalists have also questioned whether Biden has faith in the judicial system except in cases involving his son, and have asked the White House spokeswoman for examples of other plots that could have been affected by political issues.

Hunter was found guilty last June on three counts in a case related to the illegal purchase of a firearm in 2018, having acquired it when he was a known drug user. Two of the three crimes with which he was charged carry a maximum penalty of ten years in prison, while the third of them is punishable by up to five years.