Alvin Bragg, district attorney for the district of Manhattan, arrives this Thursday at the headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office, in New York. AMANDA PEROBELLI (REUTERS)

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has accused former US President Donald Trump of creating “false expectations” about his alleged arrest this week as a result of an investigation into allegedly bribing porn actress Stormy Daniels to buy her silence. . The Democrat Bragg, who was elected in 2021, when the investigation was in a dormant phase, stressed this Thursday that he does not pay attention to politics when deciding whether to charge someone with a crime, in this case the alleged bribery of 130,000 dollars that in the accounting books of the Trump Organization was consigned as “legal expenses”, in the final stretch of the 2016 electoral campaign.

But Bragg’s intention is one thing, and another, the vacuum created by a recess in the process, after the calendar of the grand jury that analyzes the possible indictment was suspended this Wednesday, which has given wings to politics, and specifically to the republicans to close ranks around the former president and against the prosecutor. For this reason, he has especially attacked a group of Republican congressmen for requesting information from the Prosecutor’s Office about this alleged arrest – which Trump announced on his social network on Saturday – in a letter in which they request their appearance for the “unprecedented abuse of the authority of the Prosecutor’s Office” which would mean “the accusation of a former president and current declared candidate” for the presidency in 2024. There are only two official candidates in the party, Trump and Nikki Haley, the latter with few options, according to the polls. The former president’s true rival is Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, who has not yet made his decision public in this regard.

“In light of the serious consequences of his actions, we expect him to testify about what clearly appears to be a politically motivated decision by the Prosecutor’s Office,” the congressmen maintain in the letter, accusing him of bias, just as Trump has been doing against those who are investigating him. , Bragg himself and Letitia James, New York Attorney General.

According to the response of the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office, through a message signed by the head of the legal team, the letter from the Republicans “was only sent after Trump created the false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and after his lawyers suggested that he intervene”. “There is no legal basis for a congressional investigation,” Bragg pointed out in response to the deputies, according to information from the CNN television network. Another item, the claim of the congressmen constitutes “an unprecedented inspection of an ongoing investigation.”

In this sense, the Manhattan prosecutor has urged the parties to meet to “understand to a greater extent what information the Prosecutor’s Office could provide that is related to a legitimate legislative interest” by congressmen.

Last weekend, Trump warned through his social network, Truth Social, that, according to the information he had, even if there was no concrete evidence, he would be arrested this past Tuesday, for which he asked his followers to leave to the streets to protest, in a call similar to the one that in January 2021 led to the assault on the Capitol. Trump’s insistence on the unfounded theory of electoral fraud, according to which the elections would have been stolen by Joe Biden, has become a mantra for his followers, according to the slogans most seen on the banners and banners that the few Trumpists gathered before the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office they fly. “Trump won in 2020” is the most repeated message, consolidating among the Republican base -and some of their representatives in Congress- a theory refuted over and over again by facts and investigations.

