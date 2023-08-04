The case that the Attorney General’s Office is handling against the eldest son of President Gustavo Petro, Nicolás Petro Burgos, has just complicated the president politically and legally. In the hearing in which the Prosecutor’s Office asks a judge to keep Nicolás in custody for having illegally enriched himself, the prosecutor handling the case announced this Thursday afternoon that Nicolás agreed to collaborate with justice. Specifically, he will say that he did receive contributions for his father’s presidential campaign in 2022 and appropriated them, which is what the Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of, but also that part of the money did reach the campaign, but surreptitiously and was not declared. In the words of the prosecutor, Nicolás “will specify the possible contribution of large sums of money from large businessmen without a part of them having been reported, which will allow the prosecuting entity to open other lines of investigation.” The president’s son accepted, he adds, “that he received money from a former drug trafficker and that part of it came illegally to his father’s campaign.”

Nicolás Petro and his ex-partner Daysuris Vásquez were arrested on Saturday morning by the Prosecutor’s Office: he was accused of money laundering and illicit enrichment; she of illicit enrichment and violation of personal data. The ex-wife had admitted to the magazine Week, in March, that the son had received millionaire sums of money for his father’s presidential campaign, from ex-narcos and contractors, but had kept it. He assured that this money never reached Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign. “It’s all been behind dad’s back,” he said. That had kept the president and his campaign relatively isolated from the scandal, and it is something that changes with the announcement of the Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday afternoon. In this new collaboration, it is now clear, the son has indicated his father.

Prosecutor Mario Andrés Burgos read the agreement signed with Nicolás Petro during the hearing. There, the eldest son of the president of Colombia acknowledges that he received money from ex-narco Samuel Santander Lopesierra and the son of contractor Alfonso El Turco Hilsaca, investigated for links to paramilitaries, as his ex-wife had told the magazine Week. Some went to his personal coffers for his “personal benefit,” while some went to his father’s presidential campaign.

“Nicolas Petro provided relevant information that until now the Prosecutor’s Office was unaware of, including the financing of the last presidential campaign of current President Gustavo Petro and money that entered the campaign that would have exceeded the minimum limits allowed by law,” he said at the hearing the prosecutor The president’s son has promised to provide the relevant evidence and to resign his position as deputy to the Atlántico Departmental Assembly.

The accusations made by Nicolás Petro add to another judicial process that has questioned the financing of the president’s campaign. In the political fight between the former chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, and the former ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, the latter questioned the legality of financing the presidential campaign. In audios that leaked to the magazine Week, Benedetti tells Sarabia that he helped get 15,000 million pesos for the campaign, and adds “read how the son of a bitch 8,000 started and why it started, that’s the key to everything.” Process 8,000 refers to the judicial case against former president Ernesto Samper, accused of receiving money from drug trafficking for his victory in 1994. When the director of Week He asked the former ambassador where those millions for Petro came from, the latter said that those donors “were not entrepreneurs.”

The turn of Nicolás Petro

Last Tuesday, two days ago, prosecutor Burgos listed for hours Nicolás Petro’s expenses in 2022, which amounted to 1,600 million pesos (around $400,000) and included two houses, a Mercedes Benz and luxury products in stores such as Salvatore Ferragamo and Carolina Herrera. They were incompatible with his salary as a deputy for the Atlantic, which brought him 220 million throughout the year (about $56,000). “To justify the expenses that you made, you had to earn 200 million pesos per month. I think that we would all be elected as a deputy”, remarked the prosecutor Burgos. The official had made it clear that collaborating with the Prosecutor’s Office would have important benefits regarding the reduction of the sentence. “Let’s say it’s 14 years [de prisión]. If they accept charges now, a seven-year reduction could be recognized,” she commented.

Initially, Nicolás and his ex-wife pleaded not guilty. However, the strategy took an unexpected turn: the president’s son and his lawyers found out about a series of evidence about recent criminal acts, according to a report from the journalist Daniel Coronell at W Radio. Increasingly cornered, Nicolás Petro announced his intention to talk with the Prosecutor’s Office and denounce new acts of corruption. “I do it for my family and for my baby, who is on the way,” said the president’s son.

Nicolás Petro felt abandoned. A recording of a conversation with his sister, Andrea Petro, revealed Tuesday night that he had been left alone. “I’m the only one who’s burning up to the fucking loins so they don’t put you in jail, Nicolás,” she told him. The president, for his part, had expressed his sadness on Saturday with the arrest of his son and his commitment not to intervene: “As a person and a father, so much self-destruction hurts me a lot and the fact that one of my children goes to jail (…) I wish my son luck and strength. May these events forge his character and he may reflect on his own mistakes ”.

