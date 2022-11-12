The prosecution He shows them the way. The fiscal Sara Bruna Quinonez the picture is clear. For those who still have hope that the law will be applied in the case of the Chemist Luis Guillermo Benítez, the Prosecutor’s Office anticipates that it would be the “outlaw” as quickly as possible. He stated yesterday that there are several research folders integrating around the topic of the Chemist. And he did not rule out that he should be called by the Prosecutor’s Office.

And it is that in the State Congress, between the doubt and the “line”, the leader Feliciano Castro apparently has not found how to amend the plan to his “boss”. Feliciano has declared that there are two ways to apply to the Chemist. One is that a political trial be carried out and the other is that the governor remove his appointment as Secretary of Tourism. Feliciano sins of being dupe or wants to see our faces.

How is it possible that he says that the governor removes his appointment if he himself granted it to him? And he was also the one who made it public under the argument of “contributing to governability.”

While the prosecutor is the only one that shows signs of being clear about the issue and not allowing impunitythe head of the ASE, Emma Guadalupe Félix announced that the only way to resolve the case of the lights is that the Chemist and those who signed the contract for the purchase of 2 thousand 139 lights with a value of 400.8 million pesos, is the delivery of just over 60 million.

The deadline for that money to be delivered ends next Friday, November 18. The deputies are entangled between the acceptance of “resignation” as president of Luis Guillermo Benítez and the appointment of Édgar González as substitute mayor. They know that they have yet to announce “the serious reason” to remove the Chemist from the position. And they know that whoever they named they “bought” the excuse that his signature was forged. Both issues remain to this day without being clarified.

The program that aims to illuminate the neighborhoods, subdivisions and important areas of Mazatlan, walks towards the sum of irregularities. More with political intention than seeking to solve the delicate problem of lack of lighting throughout Mazatlan, it seems like a political campaign already unleashed by the substitute mayor.

the rosario Edgar Gonzalez He has become the main executioner of Luis Guillermo Benítez, his former boss. The same one from whom he hid that his signature on the contract with Azteca Lighting was supposedly forged. The same one that since he took office he disqualifies at every step what his “ex-boss” did.

Edgar Gonzalez he wants to pretend that he has just started a new government, when the reality is that he is an extension of the Chemist whom he served for almost a year. The luminaires that are being installed are “some copeches”.

Little illuminate the area where they are. The measure taken seems desperate. Any focus is looking to install. They do not disclose the specifications of the lamps that are being installed. Of those that were “donated” and mainly of those that will be purchased. It will be interesting to know who they intend to buy them from.

