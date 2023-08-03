Mizulina said that the prosecutor’s office will check the blogger Valeria Lukyanova

The head of the Safe Internet League (LBI), Ekaterina Mizulina, said that the Moscow prosecutor’s office would check the activities of the blogger Valeria Lukyanova, who proclaimed herself the “goddess Amatue,” who offered dangerous “purges” to participants in her courses. During them it was necessary to drink turpentine and breathe mercury vapours. The head of the LBI announced this in her Telegram-channel.

According to Mizulina, after an appeal from the Safe Internet League, the Prosecutor General’s Office instructed the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office to check Lukyanova’s activities. “Let me remind you that the blogger proclaimed herself the “goddess Amatue” and “treats” people with the help of turpentine and mercury,” the head of the organization added.

The fact that the Safe Internet League plans to apply to the prosecutor’s office about the activities of Lukyanova and ask for an audit, Mizulina reported July 17th. The head of the organization said that many subscribers asked her to pay attention to the blogger. In addition, Mizulina called Lukyanova’s advice potentially dangerous to the life and health of people.

Valeria Lukyanova, known online as Amatue and “Odessa Barbie,” is a blogger who was born in Tiraspol, lived in Odessa for a long time, and then moved to Mexico. Lukyanova became famous at the end of the first decade of the century due to her unusual appearance. Then the blogger became interested in various esoteric practices. In particular, she claims to have telekinesis and other superpowers. Lukyanova also sold online courses and marathons in which participants were encouraged to breathe mercury vapor, drink turpentine and use tar-soaked tampons, as well as perform other health-threatening procedures.