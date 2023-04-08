The Prosecutor General’s Office was asked to check Danila Kozlovsky under the article on discrediting the Russian Armed Forces

Vitaly Borodin, head of the Federal Project for Security and Anti-Corruption, turned to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a request to check the actor Danila Kozlovsky under an article about discrediting the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia. This is reported TASS.

In an appeal addressed to the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov, it is indicated that the Federal Project “has been following the activities and statements” of the artist for a long time. In particular, Kozlovsky condemns on social networks the solution of problems in Ukraine by “military operations”, while admitting that he did not follow the fighting in the Donbass for 8 years. In addition, the actor encourages fellow citizens to go to protests.

Borodin also noted that after the start of the NWO, Kozlovsky left for the United States. Taking into account the publicity of DV Kozlovsky’s statements, we believe that the latter’s actions contain signs of an administrative offense under part 1 of Article 20.3.3. Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the RF Armed Forces in order to protect the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens”), the appeal says.

Earlier, Vitaly Borodin, head of the Federal Security and Anti-Corruption Project, asked the Prosecutor General’s Office to check the Russian singer and leader of the Night Snipers group, Diana Arbenina, under an article about discrediting the Russian Armed Forces. He also asked to check the Russian singer Valery Meladze for financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).