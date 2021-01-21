Power structures will suppress illegal actions on January 23. The Prosecutor General’s Office warned about this, writes RIA News…

In addition, the department demanded to restrict access to sites with calls to participate in the protests. The agency sent instructions to Roskomnadzor to block information with calls to take to the streets. The statement also says that warnings about the inadmissibility of violating the law have already been announced to persons calling for illegal actions.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor demanded that the social network TikTok stop distributing videos with illegal information to minors and remove calls to participate in protests. “We ask you to immediately take comprehensive measures to prevent the dissemination of such illegal information on the TikTok platform,” the notice says.

Supporters of Alexei Navalny, who was detained at Sheremetyevo airport and later arrested for 30 days, announced plans to hold unauthorized actions on 23 January. The detention took place on the basis of a decree of the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service for Moscow, according to which Navalny was put on the wanted list for systematic violations of the conditions of the probationary period.