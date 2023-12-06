The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office sent a criminal case to the Second Western District Military Court regarding the preparation of the murder of journalist Vladimir Solovyov. The department announced this on Wednesday, December 6, in its official website.

An indictment in a criminal case against Andrei Pronsky, Timofey Mokiy, Vladimir Belyakov, Vladimir Stepanov, Maxim Druzhinin, Andrei Volkov and Dinis Abrarov was approved. A preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen against the accused.

At the end of April 2022, the Russian FSB stopped the activities of a terrorist group planning to kill Solovyov. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said that during the searches, a homemade explosive device, eight homemade Molotov cocktails, six PM pistols, a sawed-off hunting rifle, drugs, etc. were seized from the attackers. They planned to blow up the journalist’s car.

It is noted that some of the defendants in the case had criminal records and underwent compulsory treatment. Thus, neo-Nazi Vasily Strizhakov was convicted once for drugs, and a second time for attempted murder. The group members were detained and later arrested.

In addition, one of the accused, Druzhinin, stated that they planned to kill Solovyov because of his professional activities and active support of the special operation to protect Donbass. According to him, the participants in the murder were entitled to a reward of 1 million rubles from a curator from Ukraine.

On October 20, 2023, the first criminal case against Strizhakov for preparing the murder of Solovyov was submitted to the Second Western District Military Court in Moscow. It was clarified that the defendant is charged with six articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.