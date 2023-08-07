In 20 regions of Russia, citizens could not receive the medical devices and rehabilitation means they were required by law on time, Izvestia was told in the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office. This is data for the last two and a half years – from 2021 to 2023.

In particular, we are talking about purchases, auctions for which should be announced by regional authorities. So, for example, in the Moscow region, about a dozen wards of the Spina Bifida Charitable Foundation have not been able to get wheelchairs for disabled children since last year.

In the regional branch of the Social Fund of Russia (SFR), the publication explained the situation with “lack of interest or opportunities among market participants.”

Patients’ rights were also violated in Bashkiria, Komi, Crimea, Mordovia, Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk Territories and a number of other regions. Seven officials were brought to disciplinary responsibility following the results of inspections.

The report of the department indicates that the territorial branches of the SFR did not conclude state contracts for the purchase of equipment in a timely manner, and the regions allocated funds for this without taking into account actual data on need. The same situation developed with the provision of subsidized medicines, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office: the money was allocated without taking into account the actual need, which “leads to untimely servicing of prescriptions issued by doctors.”

So, in Bashkiria, only after the intervention of the supervisory authorities, the residents of a nursing home for the elderly and disabled were provided with insulin needles and test strips to determine the content of glucose in the blood.

In the Krasnodar Territory, a disabled person was able to receive the drug prescribed to him only a year later, and in Moscow, the patient waited for the drug for several months due to “improper paperwork for its purchase,” the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

They added that in the second half of 2023, it is planned to check compliance with the legislation on the conclusion and implementation of government contracts in the regions.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Neither give nor take: prosecutors found violations of the rights of people with disabilities in 20 regions