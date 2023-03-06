The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia recognized the activities of Transparency International as undesirable

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia recognized the undesirability of the activities of the organization Transparency International (Russian Autonomous non-profit organization “Center for Anti-Corruption Research and Initiatives” “Transparency International – R” (TI-R Center) is included in the register of non-profit organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent). This is reported TASS.

The supervisory authority noted that the organization, in addition to fighting corruption in the world, interferes in the internal affairs of Russia, which poses a threat to security and the constitutional order. Transparency International is headquartered in Berlin and is run by foreigners.

Information about the decision of the Prosecutor General’s Office will be sent to the Ministry of Justice of Russia for the organization to be included in the list of undesirable ones.

Earlier it became known that the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office recognized the activities of the Medusa Project company (the owner of the Meduza publication, included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice) as undesirable in the country.