The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine has launched an investigation into the crash of the An-26 aircraft in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the press service of the office of the country’s prosecutor general in the Telegram channel.

The criminal proceedings began in connection with the violation of the rules of flights and preparation for them, which entailed a disaster and grave consequences.

It is noted that employees of the military prosecutor’s office and investigators from the state bureau of investigations continue to work at the scene. To investigate the circumstances of the fall of the AN-26 aircraft, a State Commission was created, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Urusky, writes “Interfax-Ukraine“.

An An-26 military transport plane crashed near the town of Chuguev in the Kharkov region on Friday evening. As a result of the incident, 25 people out of 27 who were present on board were killed. According to the preliminary version, the cause of the emergency was engine failure.

It also became known that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the Kharkiv region in connection with the tragedy on Saturday, September 26.