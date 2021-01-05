The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia organized monitoring of food prices, thanks to which it stopped attempts to increase them since the beginning of the pandemic. About this on Tuesday, January 5, TASS reported in the supervisory department.

They noted that in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, in order to protect the rights of citizens, the prosecutor’s office worked more actively with reports of violations of legislation on the pricing of food products.

Thanks to monitoring, it was possible to achieve a decrease in food prices and prevent their unreasonable growth in Bashkiria, Khakassia, Altai and Trans-Baikal Territories, as well as Kaluga, Kurgan, Kursk, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod Regions, Moscow and other regions.

In the first half of 2020, inspections helped uncover more than 600 violations in this area.

“330 guilty persons were brought to administrative and disciplinary responsibility. To prevent cases of unjustified price increases, prosecutors have announced more than 540 warnings, ”the agency quoted the RF GPO.

On December 30, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov announced a stable situation with food in Russia. He noted that there are already results in the issue of reducing prices for certain products. He recalled that according to agreements with retail chains, the maximum retail price for butter should be 110 rubles, and for sugar – 46 rubles. According to him, in general, these conditions are observed throughout the country. At the same time, each region has the right to form certain markups taking into account logistics costs.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on state regulation of prices for socially significant goods, according to which the Russian government received the right to set maximum retail prices for such goods for a period not exceeding 90 calendar days.

The list of socially significant products includes: beef, pork, lamb, chicken, fish, butter and sunflower oil, milk, eggs, sugar, salt, tea, flour, bread, rice, millet, buckwheat, vermicelli, potatoes, cabbage, onions , carrots, apples.