After the poisoning in St. Petersburg, the State Police was asked to check the producers of ready-made food

The Prosecutor General’s Office (PO) and Rospotrebnadzor were asked to check all Russian companies producing and delivering ready-made food, about this write “News”.

This initiative was put forward by the Public Consumer Initiative (PCI) after the emergency in St. Petersburg. According to experts, entrepreneurs are taking advantage of the moratorium on unscheduled inspections. In their opinion, due to rising prices, businessmen are saving money, including on food storage. Experts added that the number of such poisonings in Russia has doubled over the year.

Social activists suggest checking food producers to ensure they comply with SanPin requirements.

Previously, the number of people poisoned by ready-made food delivered in St. Petersburg exceeded 270. The poisoning occurred from the culinary products of Green Box JSC. A protocol was drawn up on a temporary ban on the activities of the manufacturing company.