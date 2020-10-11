The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan demanded that the previously arrested and convicted politicians, who were released from prison on the night of October 5-6, voluntarily return to jail, reports TASS…

“In case of non-compliance with the requirements, the law enforcement agencies will take tough measures provided for by law,” the agency quotes the agency’s message.

The prosecutor’s office noted that the politicians left the places of detention and serving sentences illegally. It is clarified that the judicial and investigative bodies of Kyrgyzstan are considering and investigating criminal cases against a number of politicians.

We are talking about the former President of the country Almazbek Atambayev, the ex-minister Sapar Isakov, the former mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov and the former head of the presidential administration Farid Niyazov.

Some of them were sentenced to imprisonment.

“When they were released, there were threats of murder and physical violence against judges and employees of the administration of the detention organs,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said and warned those released about criminal liability for escape and threats.

Let us remind you that on October 6, protesters in Bishkek released ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev from the jail. On October 10, he was detained in connection with the organization of riots in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

We will remind, against the background of the riots that broke out in the republic after the parliamentary elections on October 4, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov introduced a state of emergency in the capital. A curfew has been introduced in Bishkek.

Earlier it was reported that the parliament of Kyrgyzstan has approved a new government, which will be headed by Sadyr Japarov.