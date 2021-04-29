The General Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan opened a criminal case under the article Crimes against Peace due to the conflict on the border with Tajikistan. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the supervisory authority.

According to the Kyrgyz ministry, the Tajik military “invaded the country’s territory in order to seize the sovereign territory” of the neighboring country, as well as “violating the sovereignty and integrity” of Kyrgyzstan. Thus, the agreement between the countries on good neighborly and partnership relations of May 26, 2004 was violated, they said there.

The Kyrgyz side added that the Tajik military opened fire from automatic weapons, mortars, armored vehicles, combat helicopters and other army weapons “without making any claims, by mass murdering civilians, military personnel guarding the state border, law enforcement officers ensuring security population “.

“The actions of Tajik servicemen provide for planning, preparing for armed aggression, unleashing it, participating in it, waging an aggressive war in violation of international treaties and agreements,” the Kyrgyz Prosecutor General’s Office concluded. The case will be investigated by an interdepartmental investigation group of employees of the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the military prosecutor’s office of Kyrgyzstan.