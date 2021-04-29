The General Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has launched a pre-trial investigation into clashes with shooting on the border with Tajikistan, reported April 29 on website departments.

It is noted that the military of Tajikistan violated the agreement on good-neighborly and partnership relations of May 26, 2004 “in order to seize the sovereign territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.”

The department is confident that the actions of Tajikistan indicate a pre-planned provocation and aggression against the sovereignty and integrity of Kyrgyzstan.

“On April 29, 2021, this fact was registered by the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic in the AIS ERPP on the grounds of a crime under Article 380 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (crime against peace),” the text says.

Earlier on Thursday, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on a ceasefire from 17:00 Moscow time. As it became known, the parties committed themselves to withdrawing forces to the places of their previous deployment.

On April 29, an armed clash broke out on the border of the republics between the servicemen of the two countries. It was preceded by a conflict that occurred the day before between local residents in the area of ​​the Golovnoy water distribution point, the ownership of which is disputed by both parties. The border service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security accused the Tajik side of provoking the conflict.

As a result of the shootout on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, 84 people were injured, three more people were killed, including a girl born in 2008.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow is studying the situation on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The UN said that it is watching the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border with concern and will welcome a ceasefire in the escalation zone.