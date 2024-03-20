The Prosecutor General's Office considered the death of businessman Oleg Kan to be staged

The Prosecutor General's Office considers the death of the “crab king” Oleg Kan to be staged. A representative of the department announced this during a meeting of the arbitration court on the claim of a number of entrepreneurs, including Kanu, reports TASS.

He said that the registry offices of the Sakhalin region and St. Petersburg did not register the death of “Mr. Kan Oleg Kymkhakovich born on April 16, 1937.”

“The relatives did not apply to the civil registry office; federal legislation imposes an obligation on relatives or persons who know about the death of a person to contact the civil registry office with a corresponding statement. Accordingly, the only legal confirmation of the fact of death is the entry in civil status acts. In the absence of relevant records, we regard the thesis that Kan died as a staged act,” said a representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

His lawyers announced that Kan had died a few days ago, and therefore asked to close the case against the businessman.

In October 2022, the Prosecutor General's Office approved indictment against Kahn. According to investigators, in 2010 he organized the murder of businessman Valery Phidenko. Kan hid from investigation abroad and was put on the international wanted list. He was given a measure of restraint in the form of detention in absentia. In addition, according to the investigation, Kan created criminal community and in 2014-2019 was involved in smuggling crab supplies to China, Japan and South Korea.