The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia described the average criminal in 2020. The average social portrait was published on the portal of legal statistics of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Thus, a typical violator of the law in Russia is a man between the ages of 30 and 49, who turned out to be 53.9 percent of the total number of convicts. He has completed his primary, basic general or secondary vocational education and has no permanent source of income.

93.3 percent of crimes were committed by Russian citizens.

At the end of February, the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, Alexander Kalashnikov, said that the country had a “minimum value” for the number of prisoners in the entire recent history of the country. According to him, the number of those serving sentences in colonies has decreased by 11.1 percent. However, the number of suspects and accused in the pre-trial detention center increased by more than 6.5 percent.

The Public Monitoring Commission linked the decrease in the total number of prisoners with a decrease in the overall crime rate, as well as the decisions of the courts to choose alternative punishments more often.