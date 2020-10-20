The Prosecutor General’s Office named the grounds for the statement of claim, according to which 32.5 billion rubles were seized from the former Minister for the Open Government Mikhail Abyzov. The official representative of the department Andrei Ivanov told about this to Lente.ru.

According to him, Abyzov, holding a public office from 2012 to 2018, concealed that he was the owner of at least five offshore companies registered in Cyprus, as well as the owner of ten Russian companies’ securities worth nine billion rubles.

In addition, Ivanov noted, during his civil service, Abyzov continued to do business, extracting income from controlled firms. The ex-minister registered these companies as dummies, and organized shadow offices on the territory of Cyprus and Moscow, located for conspiracy in residential apartments.

In 2018, Abyzov personally took part in the sale of SIBEKO shares for 32.5 billion rubles. This amount, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, entered the accounts of foreign companies controlled by him.