On the Russian Internet, there is a decrease in false reports about the situation with coronavirus infection in comparison with the state at the beginning of the pandemic. On Friday, January 8, writes about this TASS with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia.

“Currently, fakes related to coronavirus are not often sent for blocking, which may indicate the knowledge acquired by the population about the origin of this infection, methods of its prevention and treatment, as well as the measures taken by the authorities,” the supervisory authority said.

According to him, the most active spread of fakes about the coronavirus fell on March, April and May 2020, by the summer this trend began to decline.

Most often, the Prosecutor General’s Office blocked stories “about the concealment by the authorities and medical organizations of the real extent of the spread of infection and human casualties, about the transfer of servicemen and Rosgvardia employees to large cities in order to severely restrict the rights of citizens or to organize a coup d’etat, as well as that a new coronavirus infection is a myth and measures taken to protect people’s health and well-being are superfluous. “

Recently, the supervisory authority has also come across videos made in the form of documentary stories, which set out conspiracy theories related to the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, sites selling counterfeit passes for unhindered movement in Moscow and other regions were blocked. Fraudsters also created Internet resources for illegal collection of fines for violation of the home regime.

In general, 2020 became a record year for the identified fakes on the Web. The supervisory authority associates this fact with the situation around the spread of coronavirus infection in the world.

“As of November 30, 2020, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation sent over 300 requests to Roskomnadzor to restrict access to information disseminated on the Internet in violation of the law, of which 140 – to block unreliable socially significant information about coronavirus infection and the situation associated with its spread” , – noted in the Prosecutor General’s Office.

At the same time, in 2019, 134 requests were sent to Roskomnadzor, of which only 12 concerned fake information.

In 2020, the federal service, based on the requirements of the Prosecutor General’s Office, took measures against more than 1,670 sites that spread fakes. More than 570 of these sites have been restricted.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, since the beginning of the year, 37 criminal cases have been opened in the country for disseminating fake information in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law toughening penalties for disseminating deliberately false information that led to grave consequences. Depending on the severity of the consequences of the fake, a punishment is provided in the form of a fine from 300 thousand to 2 million rubles or imprisonment for up to three or five years.