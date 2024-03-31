Prosecutor General Krasnov: the trial of politicians of Ukraine and Western countries is still unrealistic

At the moment, it is still unrealistic to see in the dock those Ukrainian and Western political figures against whom criminal cases have been opened in Russia. This was stated by the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, published in his Telegram-channel.

“See them [политиков Украины и стран Запада] everyone on the bench is unrealistic for now. But I can say that there is another side to these investigations. It is necessary to collect all documentary evidence of the atrocities of neo-Nazis, their curators, accomplices, and ideological inspirers,” he emphasized, noting that it is important to prevent distortion of facts.

Igor Krasnov also especially noted the principle of inevitability for all involved. In addition, he emphasized that all collected materials will be presented at a “fair trial.”