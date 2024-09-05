Krasnov: The Prosecutor General’s Office is preparing an “amnesty” for entrepreneurs

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office intends to grant an amnesty to those entrepreneurs who, due to sanctions and disruption of supply chains, were included in the register of unscrupulous suppliers. Igor Krasnov announced this at a session of the Eastern Economic Forum, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

“In the conditions of turbulence in the global economy, the destruction of established supply chains and financial settlements, hundreds of commercial structures were unable to properly fulfill their obligations to government customers,” explained the Prosecutor General. “As a result, they were included in the Register of Unscrupulous Suppliers, although many of them had an impeccable reputation for a long time and had repeatedly proven their solvency.”

According to Igor Krasnov, a balanced approach should have been found in relation to such entrepreneurs. Now the situation can be corrected by, so to speak, declaring an “amnesty” for organizations included in the Register due to the disruption of foreign supply chains or other negative foreign economic factors. “I am confident that the potential of these entrepreneurs will serve as an additional resource for the development of the economy and the labor market,” the Prosecutor General emphasized.

He specified that he had already instructed the government to prepare the necessary proposals that would allow it to review decisions previously made by antimonopoly authorities, subject to the development of objective criteria for assessing the unintentionality of violations of obligations under government contracts and the presence of external obstacles to their implementation.