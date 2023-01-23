Prosecutor General Krasnov: 78 criminal cases on fakes about the RF Armed Forces were submitted to courts in 2022

78 criminal cases were submitted to the courts against 67 citizens for spreading fakes about the Russian Armed Forces in 2022. Such data was disclosed by the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov in an interview “Izvestia”.

According to him, in total, law enforcement officers revealed 187 facts of violation of the law. More than 1,700 demands were sent to Roskomnadzor to extrajudicially restrict access to information disseminated in social networks and instant messengers. In 2021, there were 650 such appeals.

Krasnov pointed to the growing information attacks on Russians, noting the increase in the number of fakes. Roskomnadzor blocked 190 thousand Internet pages, and the lion’s share of them – 125 thousand concerned the army and the special military operation of Russia in Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General believes that it is not necessary to link “the dynamics of fakes published on the Internet” with “tightening of responsibility for their distribution.”