Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov, in connection with the decision of the authorities of the Belgorod region to relocate children living in the region due to ongoing shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 21 instructed the prosecutors of the subjects where minors will be temporarily sent to establish personal control over the situation in reception and placement places.

“Prosecutors of the Stavropol Territory, Kaluga, Moscow, Penza and Tambov regions have been advised of the need to respect children’s rights to safe conditions of stay, food, proper medical care, and education,” the Prosecutor General’s Office noted in a press release.

According to the official representative of the department, Andrei Ivanov, the prosecutors of the constituent entities took all these issues under personal control. For round-the-clock communication with employees of the supervisory agency, “hot lines” have been organized in the regions.

Attention is also paid to the organization of work in cooperation with regional and municipal authorities. As part of the monitoring activities, the provision of each child with everything necessary will be assessed. In order to effectively and timely respond and provide comprehensive assistance to minors, the operation of mobile reception centers and participation in the activities of regional operational headquarters are ensured.

Over the past week, the Ukrainian side has been regularly shelling the Belgorod region. On March 19, at a meeting of the presidium of the General Council of United Russia, the governor of the region, Vyachelav Gladkov, reported that 16 civilians had died during this time, and 98 people were injured. He noted that due to frequent shelling from Belgorod, the Belgorod district, the Shebekinsky district and the Grayvoronsky district, the authorities intend to evacuate 9 thousand children.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation in Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.