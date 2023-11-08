The Russian Prosecutor’s Office attaches particular importance to interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). This was stated on November 8 by Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov at a meeting with Chen Wenqing, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Political and Legal Commission.

During the negotiations, Krasnov noted that Moscow attaches special importance to interaction within the Shanghai format and allows “to openly discuss pressing issues, develop joint positions on them, and exchange best practices.” And the format of interaction within the SCO has a beneficial effect on bilateral contacts between countries.

“It is gratifying to note that the SCO family is expanding, accepting new members into its ranks,” the Prosecutor General said in his Telegram channel.

The day before, Krasnov arrived in China to participate in the 21st meeting of the prosecutors general of the SCO member states, which will take place on November 8.

On the same day, the Main Military Prosecutor’s Office of Russia and the Chinese Ministry of Defense signed an agreement in Xi’an on the procedure for interaction between military prosecutor’s offices. The signing of the document was attended by the head of the Main Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation Valery Petrov and the military prosecutor of the People’s Liberation Army of China Zhang Jin.

Later, the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation held a meeting with the Prosecutor General of Iran Mohammad Movahedi Azad, his Mongolian counterpart Banzrach Zhargalsaikhan, as well as with the SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming as part of a meeting of the prosecutors general of the SCO member states in China.