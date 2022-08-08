Prosecutor General of Russia Krasnov accused “Azov” of killing civilians and young children

Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov spoke about the killings of children by militants of the Azov regiment (terrorist organization banned in Russia). He made such a statement during an interview with the newspaper “Kommersant“.

According to the head of the Russian department, members of the Ukrainian formation tortured and killed civilians, including young children, deliberately attacked civilian facilities, mined and planted explosives in public places.

The crimes committed by the Azov militants can only be compared in their cruelty with the actions of the Nazi invaders and their accomplices during the Second World War Igor Krasnov Prosecutor General of Russia

Recognition of Azov as a terrorist organization

In an interview, Igor Krasnov also explained why the Azov regiment was recognized as a terrorist organization in Russia. He recalled that the hearing on the recognition of “Azov” as a terrorist organization was closed. However, in the open part, experts testified, who provided additional evidence of the criminal activities of the regiment.

According to the head of the department, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office established facts confirming that members of Azov used prohibited means and methods of warfare. In addition, this formation took as a basis the works of the ideologists of fascism, including Nazi symbols, he added. In connection with this, the Prosecutor General emphasized that the filing of the corresponding claim with the Supreme Court of Russia was unconditional and obvious.

On August 2, the Supreme Court of Russia recognized the Ukrainian Azov Regiment as a terrorist organization and banned its activities on the territory of the state. Now all the fighters of this national battalion will be able to prosecute as members of a terrorist organization, they face up to 20 years in prison.

Related materials:

The DPR did not rule out an open trial of “Azov”

At the same time, Yury Sirovatko, Minister of Justice of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), admitted that court hearings on militants from the Azov regiment could be held in open mode. “The articles that they are charged with are mainly terrorism and massacres. I do not rule out the option that the hearings on the “Azov” will be held in open mode. This decision will be taken by the court,” he said.

The Azov fighters surrendered in large numbers to the allied forces in Mariupol on May 17, having left the territory of the Azovstal plant without any conditions. Then about 300 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine left the territory of the plant. Their trial has not yet taken place.

Earlier, the official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR), Svetlana Petrenko, told Lente.ru that Russian investigators would study the data of American journalist Patrick Lancaster on the discovery of a large number of killed civilians in Mariupol after the departure of the Ukrainian Azov regiment from the city.